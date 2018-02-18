International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship Works to Instill Creativity Among Students

SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau – As part of Sharjah’s celebration of the UAE Innovation Month from February 15-21, the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences is hosting the International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, held by the University of Sharjah in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The Forum on Saturday featured four workshops and an innovation lab, together with a symposium on innovation in filmmaking.





She said the first workshop given by Professor Randa Taher discussed a variety of points on innovation and entrepreneurship, including design thinking and the culture of innovation. Dr Amal Ibrahim Al Ali, Professor of Business Administration and Head of the International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, talked about the Forum’s activities on Saturday, stressing that the workshops, lab and symposium focus on instilling the idea of ​​innovation and creativity among students using latest theories in this regard.She said the first workshop given by Professor Randa Taher discussed a variety of points on innovation and entrepreneurship, including design thinking and the culture of innovation. She explained that design thinking is a method developed and applied by the University of Stanford, USA, based on an innovative design methodology that meets the needs of society. Dr Al Ali added that the second workshop led by media professional Mohammed Al Zaitouni focused on innovation in the media sector, raising the important question on how to create specialised media inventions, pointing out that the media is based on creativity and innovation.

