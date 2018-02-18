International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship Works to Instill Creativity Among Students
SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau – As part of Sharjah’s celebration of the UAE Innovation Month from February 15-21, the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences is hosting the International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, held by the University of Sharjah in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The Forum on Saturday featured four workshops and an innovation lab, together with a symposium on innovation in filmmaking.
She said the first workshop given by Professor Randa Taher discussed a variety of points on innovation and entrepreneurship, including design thinking and the culture of innovation.
She explained that design thinking is a method developed and applied by the University of Stanford, USA, based on an innovative design methodology that meets the needs of society.
Dr Al Ali added that the second workshop led by media professional Mohammed Al Zaitouni focused on innovation in the media sector, raising the important question on how to create specialised media inventions, pointing out that the media is based on creativity and innovation.
In the fourth workshop, Australian expert David Masefeild gave a detailed review of Queensland's experience in developing a startup ecosystem.
As for the innovation lab, it was designed to give students time to relax, given that relaxation in an innovative environment leads to creative thinking.
The lab hosted students participating in the Sharjah Chamber's Award for Innovators, under the supervision of Katrina Castella, a volunteer trainer from the Higher Colleges of Technology, who is responsible for training these students to develop their projects before presenting them to the award’s judging panel.
The first day of the forum concluded with a symposium on innovation in the film and media industry, led by the well-known Egyptian director Khalid Youssef.
Dr Al Ali stressed that the symposium sought to draw students out of the typical environment of innovation, and the routine life in general, to the field of entertainment, which also receives a good amount of attention.