Interior Design Firm Mon Palais sees market success with 233.3% revenue growth and orders expected to reach USD 14 million by 2018 and USD 33 million by 2019

Leading interior design and fit-out company Mon Palais is seeing market favour for its lifestyle-based approach to interior design. The company, founded in 2017 to offer creativity, innovation and sustainability in interior design, is poised for 233.3% revenue growth – with its order book expected to reach USD 14 million by 2018 and USD 33 million by 2019.

Propelled by the upward growth trend of the UAE’s design market, many companies in the design and fit-out industry are inspiring to stir creative ideas, implement technological advancements in the design landscape, and ride the tide of ingenuity when it comes to satisfying the clients.

The brand’s ethos is to emphasise sophistication and elegance while designing sustainable solutions. The Mon Palais approach is typified by an attention to detail, clean aesthetics, and an uncluttered approach that maximises the feeling of space.

The firm, which counts the likes ofwith client database that ranges from developers, consultants, investors and entrepreneurs; seeks to appeal to design enthusiasts as well as the end users who inhabit the spaces it creates.

“Our founding philosophy was to do things differently, and with sophistication. We wanted to first understand client tastes and preferences before wandering the paths of creativity and innovation to deliver spaces that redefine how people live, play, entertain and interact. While we put our client preferences front and centre, we’re also constantly looking to curate spaces that end users will enjoy being in,” says Eng. Raed Zuraiki, General Manager, Mon Palais.

With a slew of projects already under its belt, Mon Palais is now looking to expand regionwide in the GCC. “We’ve set ambitious goals for ourselves. On the design front, we want to continue crafting memorable interiors in collaboration with our clients. When it comes to business objectives, Mon Palais wants to be in the top five interior design and fit out companies in the UAE by the end of 2018. Our eventual vision is to be the de facto interior design leader in the GCC while creating a legacy of inspiring spaces that enrich the human experience while safeguarding the environment,” Zuraiki concludes.

