'Innovation Hub on Wheels' at Al Majaz Waterfront Showcases Best of Innovative Global Solutions

SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau: Visitors to UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah celebrations at Al Majaz Waterfront these days are intrigued by a huge green bus that looks like a futuristic scientific laboratory. Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has been successfully working with Schneider Electric in efficiently and economically managing its water and electricity resources.

The bus called ‘Innovation Hub on Wheels’ showcases the various innovative and internally recognised solutions and services it offers in various fields, from efficient power and water management to ensuring industrial safety, increasing productivity, cyber security and higher profitability and above all for a safer environment. Schneider’s EcoStruxure Innovations even has solutions for everyday living with a single gadget operating all household operations.

