'Innovation Hub on Wheels' at Al Majaz Waterfront Showcases Best of Innovative Global Solutions
SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau: Visitors to UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah celebrations at Al Majaz Waterfront these days are intrigued by a huge green bus that looks like a futuristic scientific laboratory.
Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has been successfully working with Schneider Electric in efficiently and economically managing its water and electricity resources.
Schneider’s EcoStruxure Innovations even has solutions for everyday living with a single gadget operating all household operations.
The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.
