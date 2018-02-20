 
Dubai 20 Feb 2018
#economy | 20 February, 2018

'Innovation Hub on Wheels' at Al Majaz Waterfront Showcases Best of Innovative Global Solutions

SEWA joins hands with french giant schneider electric for efficient management of resources

Press Release

SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau: Visitors to UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah celebrations at Al Majaz Waterfront these days are intrigued by a huge green bus that looks like a futuristic scientific laboratory. 

Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has been successfully working with Schneider Electric in efficiently and economically managing its water and electricity resources. 

The bus called ‘Innovation Hub on Wheels’ showcases the various innovative and internally recognised solutions and services it offers in various fields, from efficient power and water management to ensuring industrial safety, increasing productivity, cyber security and higher profitability and above all for a safer environment. 

Schneider’s EcoStruxure Innovations even has solutions for everyday living with a single gadget operating all household operations.       

The electric grid and water plant systems provided by Schneider not only help the Authority deal with leaks and wastage of energy resources, they even warn against possible crises and damage in case of rain, cyclone or other natural disaster. 

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people. 

