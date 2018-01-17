Initial Saudi group discusses the future of the fm industry in the KSA

Dubai: Initial, alongside their affiliate company Workforce Saudia, have carved an enviable reputation as a trusted facilities solutions provider to many of the multi-national heavyweights and international organisations operating within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. COO of Initial Saudi Group, Alistair Smylie spoke on the recent developments in the current FM market in the KSA “In the past we have witnessed significant challenges in operating and developing services within the largely undervalued market of FM and the benefits of its services. However, in the last three years there has been notable progressions supported by a thrust towards major infrastructure development projects, we have noted astonishing demand and potential for growth from many of the companies operating within the Kingdom.”

The growing interest in FM support from development projects and large organisations has gathered pace as more complex infrastructure has increased due to economic pressures brought about by lower oil prices and the need to cut back on government subsidies. As a result, all industry sectors have felt the impact of margin reduction and are turning to new innovative means of cost saving through either reducing individual operating costs or consolidation of contractors for more output based contracting, which is far less common in Saudi Arabia then in other parts of the world. As a result, FM has become something of a “buzz word” in the local environment. As FM is still a largely undeveloped market, it requires customer education and significant patience in building partnerships before achieving buy in of the various stakeholders. Saudi Arabia is now placed as the MENA’s primary market for FM growth and one that is thought to be worth over USD 20 Billion. As the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision program progresses and further wide ranging government initiatives are brought forward to diversify from its traditional dependence on Oil revenue, wider scale infrastructure development is taking place in economic zones, industrial developments and tourism. With the kingdoms current drive and momentum, it is increasingly likely the value and progressive development of FM in the KSA and a more educated local workforce should see Saudi Arabia quickly catch up with the likes of the UAE and others in the region.

Advertisement