Initial Saudi group discusses the future of the fm industry in the KSA
Dubai: Initial, alongside their affiliate company Workforce Saudia, have carved an enviable reputation as a trusted facilities solutions provider to many of the multi-national heavyweights and international organisations operating within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
COO of Initial Saudi Group, Alistair Smylie spoke on the recent developments in the current FM market in the KSA “In the past we have witnessed significant challenges in operating and developing services within the largely undervalued market of FM and the benefits of its services. However, in the last three years there has been notable progressions supported by a thrust towards major infrastructure development projects, we have noted astonishing demand and potential for growth from many of the companies operating within the Kingdom.”
Saudi Arabia is now placed as the MENA’s primary market for FM growth and one that is thought to be worth over USD 20 Billion. As the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision program progresses and further wide ranging government initiatives are brought forward to diversify from its traditional dependence on Oil revenue, wider scale infrastructure development is taking place in economic zones, industrial developments and tourism. With the kingdoms current drive and momentum, it is increasingly likely the value and progressive development of FM in the KSA and a more educated local workforce should see Saudi Arabia quickly catch up with the likes of the UAE and others in the region.
Initial Saudi Group will be participating at the FM EXPO on the 14th -16th January at STAND B78
About Initial Saudi Group
Established in 1975, Initial Saudi Group is the leading one-stop service group that covers all essential building service requirements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Services include facilities management, pest control, landscaping, security, general maintenance, cleaning, recruitment and staff outsourcing. Each service division is designed to deliver individual focus that is benefited through harnessing business synergies between Initial group’s affiliated companies.
Initial Saudi Group has matured into a diversified service group that encompasses all essential business requirements for companies operating in the KSA. In 2015 the groups affiliated company, Workforce Saudia was launched to meet the rising demand for recruitment support in the Kingdom. Workforce Saudia offers clients support in HR, recruitment, visa processing and manpower outsourcing. Workforce Saudia is capitalized at SAR 100 Million and is one of a few selected companies that are fully licensed to conduct recruitment and Visa Outsourcing solutions by the Saudi Ministry of Labor.
Initial Saudi Group’s is ISO & BSCAI certified to operate in regulation to local requirements. The Group currently employees approximately 10,000 staff and provides the highest calibre of employment solutions from management, training and support. Initial Saudi Group has played a vital role in building a safer and sustainable working world for their people and for their clients operating within the KSA.
