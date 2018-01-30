Infertility on the rise among UAE in the age group of 20-30

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Maternal age is one of the most important factors to help identify a woman's odds of having a baby. According to IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic, recent analysis of the patient demographics reveal that of every 1000 patients that come to the clinic, the age group of 20 to 30 is also witnessing a surge in both, male and female infertility factors. The average percentage from this group is almost 15% of the total patient count which is the second highest. It is also noted that there has been a steady increase in female infertility cases amongst Emirati couples from this age group. Recent research by IVI Middle East counsellors also brings to light that the largest number of infertility cases are from the age group of 35-40 in the region; with the younger age group catching up too. It is also important to note that majority cases of female infertility conditions are triggered by causes that are specific to the population of this region. “While lifestyle and eating habits are two critical factors that have led to an increase in infertility with the local age group between age 20-30, consanguinity is another very important reason for the increase in such cases amongst the Emirati population,” said Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi, Subspecialist Reproductive Medicine & Reproductive Surgery, Medical Director, IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic.

IVI Middle East Fertility Clinics are a part of the world leading IVF institution – IVI and offer the highest standards of fertility treatments. IVI group has the success record of 160,000 births worldwide and is widely respected for not just the science but also for research and advancements in the field of reproductive medicine. Almost 80% of the clinic’s patients in the UAE are local and 20% comprise other nationalities. It seems that Emirati families face increased incidences of infertility. In females, parental consanguinity leads to a low ovarian reserve and due to rare sun exposure of the skin, Vitamin D deficiency is very common. Other factors are unhealthy diets and diabetes. Similarly, male infertility is related to obesity, excessive smoking, possible steroid consump­tion for bodybuilding and largely consanguinity,” added Dr. Barbara Lawrenz, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, IVF, IVI Abu Dhabi.

