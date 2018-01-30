Infertility on the rise among UAE in the age group of 20-30
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Maternal age is one of the most important factors to help identify a woman's odds of having a baby. According to IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic, recent analysis of the patient demographics reveal that of every 1000 patients that come to the clinic, the age group of 20 to 30 is also witnessing a surge in both, male and female infertility factors. The average percentage from this group is almost 15% of the total patient count which is the second highest. It is also noted that there has been a steady increase in female infertility cases amongst Emirati couples from this age group. Recent research by IVI Middle East counsellors also brings to light that the largest number of infertility cases are from the age group of 35-40 in the region; with the younger age group catching up too. It is also important to note that majority cases of female infertility conditions are triggered by causes that are specific to the population of this region.
“While lifestyle and eating habits are two critical factors that have led to an increase in infertility with the local age group between age 20-30, consanguinity is another very important reason for the increase in such cases amongst the Emirati population,” said Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi, Subspecialist Reproductive Medicine & Reproductive Surgery, Medical Director, IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic.
It seems that Emirati families face increased incidences of infertility. In females, parental consanguinity leads to a low ovarian reserve and due to rare sun exposure of the skin, Vitamin D deficiency is very common. Other factors are unhealthy diets and diabetes. Similarly, male infertility is related to obesity, excessive smoking, possible steroid consumption for bodybuilding and largely consanguinity,” added Dr. Barbara Lawrenz, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, IVF, IVI Abu Dhabi.
It is to be noted that a woman's age is the one of the most important factors determining her chance of pregnancy and a healthy birth because with age, the quality and quantity of her eggs decrease overtime, and the likelihood of miscarriages and birth defects increases. A study of the existing consultations at IVI clinics also shows that if a woman has healthy pregnancies in her 20s or early 30s, it does not mean that her attempt to have another child in her later 30s or 40s will be successful. She may face complications once she touches 35 or more, as the chances of her conceiving naturally are halved compared to her chance in twenties.
With infertility becoming a common issue amongst Emirati men and women, IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic is here to offer breakthrough medical treatments designed to address the growing fertility issues facing many couples today – both young and the not so young. IVI Middle East Fertility Clinics made its foray into the Middle East almost three years ago and within a short time span have already celebrated many successful pregnancies. Today, IVI Middle East Fertility Clinic boasts the highest success rate with more than 70 per cent successful pregnancies in the region. IVI Middle East Fertility Clinics are spread across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat to offer highly advanced international standard treatments to couples.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018