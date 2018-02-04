Industry experts to discuss commodities and macro-economic trends at the 5th Global Commodity Outlook Conference

Government officials, investors, industry specialists and commodity traders will unite under one roof at the Almas Conference Centre in Dubai’s DMCC Free Zone to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in the global commodities market, with an emphasis on 2018 market and price outlook for commodities.

World experts in agriculture, energy, base metals, and precious metals will address the impact of higher interest rates on traders, the new demands from ethical investors, as well as the break-through innovations in trade finance. This year, the conference will also include a special presentation on the rise of crypto-currencies and fintech, and their impact on regulated exchanges.

Keynote speeches will be delivered by:

· Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President, Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry

· Sanjeev Dutta, Executive Director – Commodities, DMCC

· Paresh Kotecha, Managing Director, Richcomm Global Services

· Prince Niyi Akenzua, Executive Director, Finance & Risk Management, Bank of Agriculture Limited

Sanjeev Dutta, Executive Director, Commodities, DMCC said:

“The World Bank predicts that economic growth in emerging markets and developing economies will increase to 4.5%, as activity in commodity exporters continues to recover[1]. It is a crucial time for industry experts to get together and discuss how we can maintain this positive momentum. We are delighted to collaborate with Richcomm and DMCC for the fifth consecutive year and provide an all-inclusive, effective platform for discussion.”

Paresh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director of Richcomm, added:

“We look forward to welcoming our delegates this year as we prepare for the challenges in the global commodities market. Our remarkable line-up of global speakers and panellists are prepared to tackle the most difficult conversations about the industry and present credible, feasible solutions. Like every year, we aim to provide our delegates with useful information and tangible resolutions to manage risks and capture opportunities and help to elevate the industry as a whole.”

For more information about this year’s conference, keynote speakers, or registration enquiries, you can visit: https://www.richcommdmcc.com/gcoc2018

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

About DGCX:

Established in 2005, DGCX is the region’s leading derivatives exchange and the only one allowing global participants to trade, clear and settle transactions within the Gulf region. The Exchange has played a pioneering role in developing the regional market for derivatives and financial infrastructure. DGCX is an electronic commodity and currency derivatives exchange with over 200 members from across the globe, offering futures and options contracts covering the precious metals, energy, equities and currency sectors. DGCX is a subsidiary of DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), a Dubai Government Authority for trade, enterprise and commodities. For more information: www.dgcx.ae

DGCX also owns and operates the region’s largest and only multi-asset Clearing House – Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC). DCCC is federally regulated by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) and is recognized as a Third-Country CCP by European Securities Markets Authority (ESMA) with over 80 clearers from across the globe. For more information: www.dccc.co.ae

[1] The World Bank: Global Economic Prospects: http://www.worldbank.org/en/publication/global-economic-prospects

