Industry Experts to Participate in the IFSB-INCEIF Executive Forum on Preserving Wealth and Generating Long-term Value through Islamic Finance

Kuala Lumpur – The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) and INCEIF - The Global University of Islamic Finance are pleased to announce the confirmed speakers for the 12IFSB-INCEIF Executive Forum on Islamic Finance, themed, “Preserving Wealth and Generating Long-term Value through Islamic Finance” that will be held on 6 – 7 March 2018 at Sasana Kijang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

4. Aderi Adnan, Director, Business Development, Labuan IBFC

5. Professor Dr. Azmi Omar, President & Chief Executive Officer, INCEIF

6. Ezamshah Ismail, Acting Deputy President Academic & Dean, School of Professional Studies, INCEIF



The sessions of the Forum will focus on different areas revolving around the role of Islamic finance to preserve wealth and create long-term value. Among the topics are a) the role of wealth management from an Islamic perspective, b) the role of the Takaful sector in offering innovative products to support long-term financial sustenance for individuals, c) Shariah-compliant opportunities for retirement planning and wealth management, d) realising long-term societal development through social contracts in Islamic finance and e) regulator’s role in promoting risk management practices and facilitating innovation in the Islamic fund industry.



The 12th Executive Forum is ideal for regulators and supervisors of the Islamic financial services industry, Chief Executive Officers, Board Members and senior management of Islamic financial institutions, fund managers, Takaful operators, auditors, lawyers, advisers, academics, Shariah scholars and researchers, especially in those in the area of Islamic wealth management.

Previous Executive Forums have seen the participation of industry peers from both advanced and emerging Islamic finance markets, as well as multilateral organisations, bringing a diversity of ideas and experiences to the Executive Forums discourses and discussions.

For further information and registration, please visit www.ifsb.org, or contact Mrs. Ida Shafinaz at ida.shafinaz@ifsb.org / ifsb_sec@ifsb.org © Press Release 2018