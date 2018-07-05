Independent research firm nNames VMware a leader in 2018 report for Hybrid Cloud Management Solutions

“The Forrester Wave™: Hybrid Cloud Management, Q2 2018” states that, “VMware’s vRealize Suite extends its strong management capabilities for vSphere- and vCloud-based environments/providers to AWS and Azure. vRealize’s strengths include its customer numbers, template and workflow designers, capacity monitoring, partnerships, and prebuilt integrations.” The report examines how hybrid cloud management “helps infrastructure and operations professionals make the right choice.”

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that VMware is positioned as a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Hybrid Cloud Management, Q2 2018.” According to Forrester’s report, VMware achieved the highest possible score in the cloud monitoring, product vision, market approach and partner ecosystem criteria.

“We are pleased that Forrester has recognized VMware as a leader in hybrid cloud management,” said Ajay Singh, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware. “We believe being named a leader is consistent with our size and scale and reflects our commitment to innovation across a broad portfolio of multi-cloud products and services that enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey.”

VMware is innovating across its cloud management platform--providing customers with choice of how to consume its offerings--as a service via a subscription model or on-premises via a license model. VMware Cloud Services provide a unified approach to gain end-to-end visibility into cloud usage, costs, metrics monitoring, and analytics, across public clouds and on-premises environments. The VMware vRealize Suite delivers a comprehensive, on-premises cloud management platform that can manage hybrid environments across private and public clouds. It helps customers address three common use cases – self-driving operations, programmable provisioning and application operations. The suite speeds up the delivery of IT services through automation and pre-defined policies, providing a high level of agility and flexibility for developers and lines of business while maintaining governance and control.

