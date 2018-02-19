In the closing ceremony of AUC's MCM: Minister Hala El Said and students discuss Egypt's Vision 2030
Cairo – The American University in Cairo (AUC) held the closing ceremony of the MCM summit held by the student-run Model of the Council of Ministers (MCM) organization yesterday in the New Cairo campus. The three-day event discussed the vision of students from AUC and 37 Egyptian university regarding Egypt’s Vision 2030, sustainable development plan. The closing ceremony included presentations of the best projects in four fields of Education, Energy, Environment and Economy by teams of students from public and private Egyptian Universities. The event was attended by Hala El Said, Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Administrative Reform and Essam Khamis, deputy of the Minister of Higher Education, Francis Ricciardone, AUC President, Ashraf Hatem, AUC Counselor and Egyptian University Presidents.
El Said expressed how student activities, like the MCM, are the most efficient ways to deliver information to students, “these activities and especially simulation models, not only provide the needed scientific skills for students but also develop their leadership, teamwork and analytical skills.”
El Said also shared Egypt’s economic conditions and the results of the latest economic reform measures with the students, saying: “Egypt has faced so many challenges. We have devised an economic reform program in 2016, which might be the strongest and the most difficult in Egypt’s history, yet we have witnessed an increase in growth rates from 3.6 per cent last year to 5.3 per cent this year. The inflation rates have also decreased from 33 per cent to 17 per cent.” El Said said that the government has allocated 85 billion towards social protection, “Unemployment rate have reached 12.9 per cent before the floatation of the Egyptian pound, but now it has decreased to 11.3 per cent.”
Ahmed Hamza, MCM president, said, that since 2011, MCM started to focus on raising political awareness, “every year we introduce something new that acts as a supplement to the quality of the service we provide. From all over Egypt, we met together for the same goal, a better Egypt.”
For more information about the university news and events follow us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/aucegypt
And Twitter @AUC
The American University in Cairo (AUC) was founded in 1919 and is major contributor to the social, intellectual and cultural life of the Arab Region. It is a vital bridge between East and West, linking Egypt and the region to the world through scholarly research, partnerships with academic and research institutions, and study abroad programs. An independent, nonprofit, apolitical, non-sectarian and equal opportunity institution, AUC is fully accredited in Egypt and the United States© Press Release 2018