In keeping with the Year Of Zayed ATDD launch White Inspection Initiative

The initiative, which is adopted by the Inspection Division of Tourism Licensing & Classification Department, aims to ensure the tourism sector adheres to ATDD’s high standards and is aware of its vision to make Ajman an attractive emirate offering a top-quality tourist experience for all visitors and holiday-makers.

Ajman - In line with the UAE Government’s intention to name 2018 the Year of Zayed, Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) launched the White Inspection Initiative during the first quarter of 2018. The initiative aims to offer a form of amnesty against fines for all Ajman tourism establishments and hospitality sector that fail to meet ATDD high standards and to award those that are exemplary.

He said: “The White Inspection Initiative is in-line with the UAE government’s announcement that 2018 is the Year of Zayed. This turns our focus to creating high standards for the Emirate and contributes to the sustainability of the tourism sector and creates an attractive investment environment in order to upgrade the level of service offered to tourists and to drive the development and growth of the tourism sector.”

HE Al Geziry pointed out that ATDD encourages the sector to work hard at producing the best possible standards of service and facilities for residents, visitors and guests to the emirate. This, he said, is the sustainable development that we all aspire to across Ajman. HE Al Geziry thanked ATDD’s Inspection Executive, Mohammed Moula for his input to the initiative and for generating the concept of alignment with the Year of Zayed.

Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of Tourism Licensing & Classification Department at ATDD said that the initiative is in line with ATDD's objectives and that all facilities will be classified according to the criteria included in the White Inspection Initiative.

“Based on the results of the classification, we will be awarding winners in each class. First place holders of each category will be honored. There are five categories which are the best hotel, best hotel apartments, best furnished apartment, best travel and tourism company and best tourist restaurant based on ATDD criteria,” he explained.

Director of Inspection Section, Sultan Ali Alnuaimi explained that the criteria facilities would be judged on included the external and internal appearance of the facilities, their amenities such as restaurants, courtyards, corridors, swimming pools and also the cleanliness as well as the adherence to health and safety considerations, security and general maintenance of the buildings and their facilities.

Furthermore, the facility’s commitment to work schedules in general and to its employees in particular, the general appearance of staff, the organization of administrative work and offices as well as at the level of external relations are all focused on.

