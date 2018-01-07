In Saudi Arabia, REPDO shortlists ACWA Power and Marubeni for 300MW solar project

On 4th January 2018 REPDO announced that two consortiums have been shortlisted to develop the 300MW Solar PV project in Sakaka, Al Jouf as part of Round 1 of the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP). The two bidders are: 1. ACWA Power

2. Marubeni Corporation with consortium members Khaled Ahmed Juffali Energy & Utilities Limited and Axia Power Holdings BV REPDO has stated that the project will be awarded to the selected bidder in January 2018 while the deadline for financial close of the Sakaka PV project is February 2018. The project is backed by a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC).