In Historic Move, AAOIFI, under sponsorship of SABB's financial services, provides free access to online version of its Shari'ah Standards

At the headquarters of the Saudi-British Bank (SABB) in Riyadh, an official signing ceremony has been held to inaugurate an agreement with the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) whereby the Arabic and English online versions of AAOIFI’s Shari’ah Standards will be exclusively sponsored by SABB for two years. The content of Shari’ah standards so far issued, in both languages, will be accessible and downloadable for personal use through AAOIFI’s website and social media portals. This will include any yet to-be issued, reviewed or updated Shari’ah standards , in both languages, up to 1 January 2020.

Before end-2017, AAOIFI will initiate the process of making these standards available and downloadable in a PDF format. Very soon later, these standards will also be available in a variety of digital formats including an e-book format, and via popular online bookstore portals along with several technical features (such as search function) which will be sequentially phased in over the course of the near future. The whole version or a selected number of the standards will be downloadable for a better access and wider usability.