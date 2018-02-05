InSinkErator and Diamond Developers talk environment awareness at The Sustainable City

Dubai: – InSinkErator, a business unit of Emerson (NYSE: EMR), the inventor and the world's largest manufacturer of food waste disposers for home and commercial use, is working with Diamond Developers, promoters of The Sustainable City, the Middle East’s first fully operational sustainable community, to closely educate the resident community on practices that can reduce their ecological footprint.

The food waste disposer installed, the InSinkErator Model 50+, comes with a built-in Air-Switch and a new and improved Stainless Steel Grind Chamber that grinds down food waste including small bones. An air-switch is activated when air is forced through a tube that connects to the disposer, also saving users the need to install a spur in the kitchen. The waste disposers using about 6 liters a day, which around one per cent or less of the daily household’s total water consumption

InSinkErator has equipped 589 villas & apartments at The Sustainable City project that is a mixed-use development spread over five million square feet, including a hotel, a school and hospital. InSinkErator’s food waste disposers reduce the amount of waste generated by an average family up to 40 per cent.

Mohamed Karam, Senior Business Development Manager, InSinkErator Middle East and Africa said, Education is critical to ensuring that the technology and innovation that we have access to is fully implemented and delivers real value to the residents, and he added this event comes In line with UAE National Plan, by 2020, 75 percent of the volume of waste is expected to be recycled. The Sustainable City is leading the way in demonstrating how minimizing waste right at source can make a difference. At a scale like this, waste disposal systems and advanced wastewater treatment plants can work together to also generate energy, delivering significant savings to municipalities.”

According to a study by SEE Nexus, between October 2016 and December 2017 operations at Sustainable City have successfully diverted 87% of its waste from landfills (equivalent to 18 tennis courts). The Sustainable City has been named the “happiest community” in Dubai at the first Gulf Real Estate Awards instituted by the Dubai Land Department.



