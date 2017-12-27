Importance of clinical testing highlighted during MEDLAB 2018

Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director of MEDLAB Series stated: “Lab tests guide over 70 percent of medical decisions and personalised medicine, opening new windows to modern-day healthcare. At this year’s MEDLAB conference, we discuss how a talented pool of pathologists, biochemists, medical laboratory scientists, and other highly skilled medical staff can add value to improve the quality of the patient diagnostics and overall healthcare system.”

MEDLAB – The largest attended expo worldwide will be taking place between 5and 8February 2018. The MEDLAB Exhibition welcomes more than 600 exhibitors and 25,000 attendees, giving the opportunity for leading laboratories and manufacturers to showcase their products and services, and initiate business opportunities in the vigorously growing healthcare market in the Middle East. Accompanying the exhibition, is a 17 CME-accredited Congress, discussing the importance of clinical laboratory testing in the delivery of quality healthcare, the new advancements in technology, and focusing on bridging the gap between clinicians and laboratory professionals towards a more patient-centric care.

At the Congress, leading medical practitioners discuss the increasingly important role clinical laboratory professionals play in today’s healthcare system, from early detection and diagnosis to customised treatment plans based on the patient’s unique genetic structure. Laboratory testing is key to improving patient care and the quality of services provided.

Dr. Nader Lessan, Consultant Endocrinologist at the Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Chair of Endocrinology conference at MEDLAB 2018, stated: "Most and perhaps all medical specialties rely on biochemical and other laboratory disciplines in reaching correct diagnoses. This is even more crucial in Endocrinology where correct course of action directly depends on biochemical and hormonal results. Conditions such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism and of course, diabetes are common examples. Less common examples include acromegaly, Cushing Syndrome and phaochromocytoma; a close relationship between the laboratory and the clinician is pivotal to patient management”.

The process of laboratory testing includes a laboratory technologist or nurse collecting the patient’s sample of blood, tissue and/or other biological matter, which is then sent on to the laboratory where it is uniquely identified and examined to derive meaningful results for doctors. The laboratory testing process forms the basis of many other processes, including diagnosis and treatment, and therefore, it is of utmost importance to continuously improve the process and stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and advancement in the industry to better serve our patients today.

Carlo Kaabar, Director of Laboratory Services and Outreach at the American Hospital Dubai and Chair of the Laboratory Management conference at MEDLAB 2018, stated: “Today there are several laboratory tests that are far more accessible to patients than ever before. Advances in science and technology have enabled emerging laboratory tests to determine whether patients will respond to prescribed drugs prior to beginning therapy, ensuring that the first treatment patients receive, is the right one.”

Dr. Najat Rashid, Chief of Laboratory Services at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Ajman, Ministry of Presidential Affair and Chair of the Clinical Chemistry conference at MEDLAB 2018, Stated: “It is critical for the healthcare community to raise awareness on the importance of clinical tests in order for them to reach their full potential and combat public health issues. In addition, policies and regulations must continue to be adopted to encourage innovation and facilitate patient access to tests while ensuring that the tests are safe and effective.”

As an anticipated result of the rapid expansion of the laboratory medicine, MEDLAB 2018 combines this meeting with other clinical specialities in an ideal platform which will underscore the overarching influence of laboratory medicine in healthcare.

