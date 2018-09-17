Implementation of Federal Data Policy: A Project launched by Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development

The agreement was signed at the Department in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of DSCD and a delegate from NXN.

Sharjah - Being committed to implement the highest international statistical standards, Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NXN ( formerly NexGen Group). NXN is an advisory and consulting service company in the field of smart cities and next generation technology innovation. The purpose of the agreement is the implementation of the “Policy Framework for Data Classification and Sharing”, a project that aims to adopt the Federal Data Policy by developing related standards and improve administrative records through data classification, as part of the digital transformation process in Sharjah.

Policy Framework for Data Classification and Sharing sets clear criteria to prepare statistical data through collating digital inventory of the data available. Then, revise and evaluate the existing plans and methods to develop the related output policies. Upon compliance with these standards, DSCD will be able to provide comprehensive and reliable digital data about the various vital and economic indexes of the emirate.

Advertisement

NXN will help Sharjah DSCD to implement policy requirements and develop an action plan for ‘Data Assimilation’ procedure. These steps will guide government entities in the emirate on how to enter unified data in their customer service digital platforms in coordination with the Department.

The advisory company will also assist DSCD in adopting the National Policy for Smart Data based on the related standards. As well as managing data inventory and classification, and determination of a policy for data release, review, and approval.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, DSCD’s director said: “The department is committed to provide quality statistical data keeping with highest standards of accuracy and reliability. This enables the department to stay up-to-date of the latest developments in the industry, locally, and internationally.”

He added: “The statistical data that are consistent with federal policy plays a vital role in supporting our national economic indicators and facilitating cooperation between various government entities and departments in the Emirate, according to a unified methodology. These data also support the efforts of the Supreme Committee for Digital Transformation in Sharjah, through offering unified data that makes it easy to review and compare to ensure optimal results. This aligns with the Emirate's sustained endeavours to provide the best services to the community".

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018