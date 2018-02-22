If you build it, they will come: The up and coming and fastest growing areas in the UAE

DUBAI, What makes a community popular? Affordability, location, and amenities all certainly play a role. But in the UAE, where neighbourhoods can literally rise out of the sand within months, the most sought-after areas can quickly change. With its finger on the pulse, Propertyfinder Group compiled search behaviour on its portal for Q2 and Q3 of 2017 in its most recent edition of Propertyfinder Trends, revealing places that are on the up around the country.

At around 6% cheaper to buy or rent a villa in The Springs, interest is rebounding in the community, Dubai’s most popular place to rent a villa. Searches were up 32%. Continuing on the affordability theme, Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle and Studio City both experienced increased interest. JVC, where rents were down 12% for a villa, experienced a glut of supply with a 55% increase in listings. Demand followed, however, with a 27% increase in residential searches.

