ITFC and ITC providing hands-on training to Saudis
Riyadh - Under the Partnership Agreement between the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and the International Trade Center (ITC) a number of workshops in Riyadh and Jeddah on market analysis tools and the creation of market profiles were organized in the framework of the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) Program,
These workshops, hosted by the Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA), familiarized participants from Saudi exports and other enterprises with relevant analytical skills to scrutinize international demand, level of competition and market access conditions.
The International Trade Center is also conducting a national trade facilitation workshop this month for the private sector for proper implementation of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA).
These training sessions will help participants identify the measures in the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), benefit from the strategies and measures stipulated in the TFA, determine how to become part of the regulatory and implementation process of the TFA.
The purpose of the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) Program is to foster inclusive economic growth and increased employment in the Arab states through the promotion of trade reforms and the broader development agenda and deepening of regional integration and regional and national AfT engagement.
ITC is responsible for improving transparency about non-tariff measures, creating regional trade intelligence capacities of specific TSIs, strengthening TPO capacities in a selected number of countries and supporting a more effective participation of the Arab group in the WTO process.
