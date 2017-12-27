ITFC and ITC providing hands-on training to Saudis

Riyadh - Under the Partnership Agreement between the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and the International Trade Center (ITC) a number of workshops in Riyadh and Jeddah on market analysis tools and the creation of market profiles were organized in the framework of the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) Program, These workshops, hosted by the Saudi Export Development Authority (SEDA), familiarized participants from Saudi exports and other enterprises with relevant analytical skills to scrutinize international demand, level of competition and market access conditions.

Participants, which included women, benefited from rigorous hands-on training to develop a market profile on products of their interest. Participants also got an opportunity for networking and benefited from the exchange of international trade experience. The International Trade Center is also conducting a national trade facilitation workshop this month for the private sector for proper implementation of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA).

