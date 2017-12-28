ITFC Finances $100mln to boost Maldives energy sector

Maldives- The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group signed with the State Trading Organization (STO), a government owned company in the Republic of Maldives, a syndicated murabaha financing agreement for US$ 100 million. The Murabaha financing will secure more than 75% of the purchase of petroleum products requirement of the Maldives and will go a long way to support the economic development under the Government’s Public Sector Infrastructure Program.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Nazeem Noordali, ITFC Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Mr. Ahmed Shaheer, Managing Director, STO in the presence of Mr. Mohamed Mihad, Chief Financial Officer, STO under the auspices of His Excellency Ahmed Munawar, the Finance Minister of Maldives. Highlighting the importance of this partnership, Nazeem Noordali commented on the importance of maintaining oil price stability in Maldives, where he pointed out that the facility is part of ITFC’s broad goal of supporting strategic sectors of its member countries, “securing the energy sector is not only critical for the economic growth of Maldives, but it is essential for households and public administration that would serve all economic sectors.”

