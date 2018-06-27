IRTI Announces 2018 Research Grants, Fellowships and Visiting Scholarships

The schemes are part of IRTI’s efforts to support the development of Islamic economics, finance and banking.

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:- The Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) of the Islamic Development Bank ( IsDB ) Group has issued calls for proposals for research grants, research fellowships and visiting scholars programs for the year 2018.

Successful candidates in the IRTI Research Grants Program will receive funding of up to USD 20,000 to implement research projects for a period of 3-6 months. The grants are available for think tanks, research institutions, and individual researchers. Applications for research grants can be submitted no later than 30 July 2018.

Under each of the three programs, IRTI will provide funding for successful candidates to implement research projects within IRTI’s research priority areas, namely Islamic Finance Innovation, Development, and Stability; Islamic Finance for Sustainable Development; and Comprehensive Human Development based on Maqaṣid al-Shari’ah (the objectives of Shari’ah).

The IRTI Research Fellowship Scheme is designed to enhance research excellence in the IRTI research priority areas. The fellow will be based in their own institution, and will be expected to spend a week each year during the fellowship period at IRTI headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. IRTI will cover the travel and accommodation costs. The fellowship program targets: (a) prominent practitioners with impeccable record of scholarly work and evidence of intellectual leadership in Islamic banking and finance; and (b) scholars in Islamic economics and finance, with evidence of significant contribution to knowledge and recognition in professional circles.

The IRTI Visiting Scholar Program aims to, among others, promote policy-relevant academic research that is essential, relevant and impactful, and to expose IRTI researchers to recent advances in Islamic economics and finance research.

Successful visiting scholar candidates will conduct research in IRTI research priority areas for a period of two months during 2018 or 2019. They will also have the opportunity to engage directly with experts and experienced professionals from within the IsDB Group. IRTI will cover the scholar’s international travel and living expenses in Jeddah, and research fund to facilitate their work.

Submission of applications for the fellowship scheme and the visiting scholars program closes on 31 July 2018.

More information about the programs and how to apply is available on IRTI website here: http://www.irti.org/English/Awards/Pages/default.aspx

About the IRTI:

The Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) is a Member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group responsible for enabling the development and sustenance of a dynamic and comprehensive Islamic financial services industry, which supports socio-economic development of member countries and Muslim communities worldwide. More information about IRTI is available on www.irti.org . For media enquiries, contact Habeeb I. Pindiga ( hpindiga@isdb.org ).

