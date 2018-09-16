IPM DUBAI 2018 to draw attention to sustainable urban planning

Considered as the most important trade event that caters to the Arabian Gulf’s green economic sector, the 2018 edition of the exhibition will see participation from 18 countries including China, Ethiopia, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Kenya, Korea, Kuwait, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK and USA. Highlighting the growing interest in sustainable urban planning and development, the show will feature a diverse range of plant species, garden and landscaping accessories, logistics support services, plant maintenance, floristry and gardening techniques from local, regional, and international exhibitors. Free seminars, flower presentations and workshops will form part of the event this year.

The 13th edition of International Plants Expo Middle East (IPM DUBAI), the region’s leading horticultural event, will be held from October 1 to 3, 2018, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Airports. The three-day trade show, organized by Messe Essen GmbH and PlanetFair Dubai, will be held in conjunction with the World of Perishables (WOP) DUBAI 2018, the leading platform for fresh produce in the Middle East.

Tarek Sibai, Show Director, planetfair LLC, said: “We attribute the growing popularity of IPM DUBAI to the rising awareness on the need for natural greeneries around residential communities and other urban areas. Urban planners and built environment developers are increasingly recognizing the value of these investments to create healthier, unpolluted, liveable spaces. In a major push to promote holistic outdoor spaces in the emirate, which enhance the visual aspects in addition to encouraging healthier lifestyles, there has been a significant increase in such initiatives across Dubai. Keeping pace with the developments in this sector, IPM DUBAI 2018 will draw the attention to the latest trends in this sector, in addition to providing the participants and visitors with plenty of business partnership opportunities.”

In partnership with FDF, the trade association of German florists, and well-known online flower distributor FloraNow, several workshops will be arranged covering special topics including bridal-bouquets and bouquets in general. The topics include luxurious floral designs such as Butterfly, Audrey, Red Velvet, Golden Pearl and la fleur Tendres and bouquets which maintain naturalness, show compact shapes and romantic vintage style. Floral wedding designs by Manfred Hoffmann und Oliver Ferchland from Germany will be a major highlight.

“We are delighted to be a premium partner of this year’s IPM DUBAI and we are very much looking forward to using this key platform as a great networking opportunity and share industry knowledge and expertise,” said Charif Mzayek, Founder & CEO – Floranow.

According to industry experts, cities across the Gulf have matured over the past 20 years, thanks to a new wave of awareness on green and urban spaces becoming internationally recognized faces of cities.

The significant shift from lush landscapes toward more responsible and sustainable solutions was made apparent by the success of IPM DUBAI 2017 which attracted 4,178 visitors, recording a growth rate of nearly seven percent compared to the previous edition of the expo. The visitors included buyers from the UAE, neighboring countries and the Far East, while 103 exhibitors from 20 countries presented their products and services along the entire value-added chain in horticulture including plants, horticultural technology, floristry, garden features, logistics, plant maintenance as well as equipment for horticulture and landscaping. The event’s success was marked by the participation of numerous countries including China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Kenya, the Netherlands, Oman, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, the UK and USA.

