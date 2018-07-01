INJAZ UAE and J.P. Morgan host "Steer Your Career" program for university students in the UAE

In line with The Year of Zayed value of human development, the “Steer Your Career” program aims to promote Emirati inclusion in the private sector by providing students with three weekly mentoring sessions, two hours each to raise their awareness on challenges faced when they take their first steps in their professional career path.

Dubai, UAE - As part of its commitment to foster local young talents and empower youth to reach their full potentials, INJAZ UAE, in partnership with J.P. Morgan, recently implemented a series of INJAZ “Steer Your Career” programs supporting students from five universities across the UAE to make informed career choices.

Tamer Zumot, Acting CEO of INJAZ UAE commented : “INJAZ UAE is delighted to have concluded this program with J.P. Morgan. Through programs like “Steer Your Career”, we further reiterate our commitment in investing in the youth in the UAE. I’d like to thank the volunteers from J.P. Morgan for their time in interacting and developing local talent, as well as the students that participated.”

With the support of volunteers from J.P. Morgan senior staff, The “Steer Your Career” program taught students to use updated tools to build career plans and methodologies for skills development, while also covering concepts in professionalism in the workplace.

Students that participated in this program were able to develop innovative personal strategies to achieve lifelong learning pursuits and career opportunities. The program taught students to understand basic business leadership skills, develop time management skills, identify the six methods to improve their oral communication, and appreciate the value of working in teams.

The support for INJAZ UAE is part of a global investment by JPMorgan Chase of $250 million, which is designed to create pathways to opportunity in the regions where they do business by supporting financial capability and development of communities, workforce, and small business. Sjoerd Leenart, Regional Head of CEEMEA and Global Head of Corporate Banking, J.P. Morgan said “In the UAE, J.P. Morgan supports programs that help youth prepare and successfully transition into first-rate employment. We are delighted to support INJAZ UAE to help Emirati youth compete in the global economy and find new pathways to economic opportunity

Set up in September 2017 the Steer Your Career program is one of a host of professional development programs offered by INJAZ UAE that aims to teach students a variety of skills needed for a modern workplace.

To learn more about the “Steer Your Career” program between INJAZ UAE and JP Morgan, and to know about INJAZ UAE’s other youth development programs, please visit http://www.injazuae.org/

About INJAZ UAE

INJAZ UAE is a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide (JAW), regionally known as INJAZ Al Arab (JA MENA). JAW is one of the world’s largest non-profit business education organizations, reaching over 10 million students a year in 121 countries. It serves as a nexus between the business community, educators and volunteers working together to empower young people to own their economic success.

INJAZ UAE delivers cutting-edge, experiential volunteer-based programs in Work Readiness, Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy. INJAZ UAE is dedicated to giving youth the knowledge and skills they need to plan their professional future and make smart academic and economic choices. INJAZ UAE’s programs help spark the learning in youth to experience the opportunities and realities of the global professional world in the 21st century.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.5 trillion and operations worldwide. The firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, asset management and private equity. More information is available at www.jpmorganchase.com. In 2016, the firm and its Foundation gave nearly $250 million to nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and in 40 countries around the world. In addition, more than 50,000 JPMorgan Chase employees provided 325,000 hours of volunteer service in the communities where they live and work. The Foundation’s mission is to enable more people to contribute to and share in the rewards of a growing economy. It aims to reduce inequality and create widely-shared prosperity which requires collaboration of business, government, nonprofit and other civic organizations, particularly in the cities and metropolitan regions that power economic growth. The Foundation takes a comprehensive approach to increasing economic opportunity, using our firm's global scale, talent and resources to make investments and create partnerships in four priority areas: Workforce Readiness, Small Business Expansion, Financial Capability, Community Development.

