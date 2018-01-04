IIRA assesses sovereign ratings of Malaysia

Manama – The Islamic International Rating Agency (IIRA) has assessed the long term and short term foreign currency ratings of Malaysia (or ‘the Country’) at ‘A / A1’ (Single A / Single A One) and local currency ratings at ‘A+/ A1’ (Single A Plus/ Single A One), on the international scale, and ‘AAA (my)/ A1+ (my)’ (Triple A/ Single A One Plus) on the national scale, with ‘stable’ outlook. Ratings assigned to Malaysia are reflective of its inherent economic resilience, stemming from high domestic demand, a well-developed physical and social infrastructure and strong strategic relations with the regional and the broader global economy. Deep financial markets and effective fiscal and stable monetary policy trends have served as stabilizing factors, over the years. While the country’s current account has remained in surplus over the last several years, the balance has generally demonstrated narrowing in recent years. Given its significant external linkages, global economic trends by way of rising trade protectionism, Fed rate hikes and geopolitical risks, will continue to have a bearing on the economic environment in Malaysia, and as such may be viewed as constraining factors in our rating assessment.

Malaysia has posted stable macroeconomic indicators driven by sustained high domestic demand and diversified export markets with an average GDP growth rate of 5.1% over the last 5 years (2012-2016). The pace of growth dipped in 2016 to 4.2%, and indicated resurgence in 2017 in response to global economic trends. Economic growth is expected to exceed 5% for full year 2017 and is further estimated in the range of 5% - 5.5% in 2018. The government’s cautious stance on spending persisted as evident in 3 quarters of 2017, in expectation of continued pressure on oil related revenue, despite having somewhat eased during the current year. Malaysia had restructured its tax base with Goods and Services (GST) tax in 2015, which has yielded positive results. Although controlled government spending, as well as diversification in tax revenue has contributed to managing the fiscal deficit, further efforts are needed to compensate for lower oil related revenue and overcome the persistent, though narrowing deficit. The forecasted RM 280.2b budget for 2018 put forward in October this year, up from RM 260.8b for 2017, sees the budget deficit narrowing to 2.8% of GDP in 2018.

