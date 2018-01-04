IIRA assesses sovereign ratings of Malaysia
Manama – The Islamic International Rating Agency (IIRA) has assessed the long term and short term foreign currency ratings of Malaysia (or ‘the Country’) at ‘A / A1’ (Single A / Single A One) and local currency ratings at ‘A+/ A1’ (Single A Plus/ Single A One), on the international scale, and ‘AAA (my)/ A1+ (my)’ (Triple A/ Single A One Plus) on the national scale, with ‘stable’ outlook.
Ratings assigned to Malaysia are reflective of its inherent economic resilience, stemming from high domestic demand, a well-developed physical and social infrastructure and strong strategic relations with the regional and the broader global economy. Deep financial markets and effective fiscal and stable monetary policy trends have served as stabilizing factors, over the years. While the country’s current account has remained in surplus over the last several years, the balance has generally demonstrated narrowing in recent years. Given its significant external linkages, global economic trends by way of rising trade protectionism, Fed rate hikes and geopolitical risks, will continue to have a bearing on the economic environment in Malaysia, and as such may be viewed as constraining factors in our rating assessment.
The government’s cautious stance on spending persisted as evident in 3 quarters of 2017, in expectation of continued pressure on oil related revenue, despite having somewhat eased during the current year. Malaysia had restructured its tax base with Goods and Services (GST) tax in 2015, which has yielded positive results. Although controlled government spending, as well as diversification in tax revenue has contributed to managing the fiscal deficit, further efforts are needed to compensate for lower oil related revenue and overcome the persistent, though narrowing deficit. The forecasted RM 280.2b budget for 2018 put forward in October this year, up from RM 260.8b for 2017, sees the budget deficit narrowing to 2.8% of GDP in 2018.
Bank Negara Malaysia has effectively managed its monetary policy focusing on sustainable growth, price and financial stability which is evident from a stable policy rate and low inflation and manageable unemployment rates. Headline inflation has surged somewhat in 2017, on the back of fuel price increases. US Federal Reserve Rate increase and further expectations thereof, have implications for Malaysia’s monetary policy, with expectations of an increase in policy rate in the 1Q of 2018. Nevertheless, efficient markets and a flexible exchange rate policy allow the economy to buffer the impact of potential shocks.
Malaysia’s external debt had peaked at 74.5% of GDP by end 2016, with steadily rising balances of private sector, banking and non-bank institutional offshore borrowing. External debt fell to 65% of GDP by September 2017, owing to repayments on maturing debts in the banking sector. Majority of Malaysia's external foreign currency debt is denominated in USD. While sustainable at present, the trends in indebtedness are noteworthy and will be monitored for potential impact on ratings.
Malaysia’s financial sector has grown steadily over the years, led by the growth in banking institutions and supported by a robust non-bank financial sector. Supported by strong capitalization, sound asset quality, healthy profitability indicators and robust controls and regulatory framework, the banking sector is well-positioned to provide credit to a growing economy and does not pose any imminent risk to the system. Total banks and non-banks’ exposure to household financing while still high, has trended downwards to 84.6% of GDP in 3Q 2017 (2016: 88.3%). The banking sector is well diversified with both conventional and Islamic banks operating in the country. Moreover capital markets also feature diversity with Islamic capital market (ICM) comprising 59% of total capital markets as of June 2017. Islamic assets bring diversification benefits to the markets, with its unique set of risk buffers. Meaningful presence of Islamic Finance as an alternative to conventional finance is therefore viewed positively.
