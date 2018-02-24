"ICA" introduces "3-D card" and "faceprint feature" during the Innovation Month in Dubai

H.H. Dr. Saeed Abdullah bin Mutlaq Al-Ghafli said that ICA will present, during this event, a model for the upcoming 3-D IDs to be used by ICA in the new generation of cards issued by it, especially that these cards would be equipped with standard specifications that enhance the security features of the card, most importantly is that the photo of the cardholder would be captured using laser technologies within a framework consisting of an advanced lens installed on the card, through which a 3-D photo can be displayed; a matter which would enhance the technologies and methods of identity verification, support the global efforts to eliminate the phenomenon of identity theft, and make it very difficult to imitate or forge the identity card.

ICA announced that it will introduce some innovative initiatives and projects during the Emirates Innovation Month events in the Emirate of Dubai to be held from 22 to 28 February at Mirdif City Centre in Dubai; primarily the digital ID software which would enables ICA to issue a digital ID for its individual customers, by installing such software on their smartphones or tablets, which would facilitate the verification of their identities depending on their biometric data (fingerprints) and PINs and allow them to sign their transactions online.

Dr. Al-Ghafli said that ICA would allow the visitors of its platform to access the fingerprint on the fly reader which allows reading fingerprints without the need to scan them through the traditional fingerprinting devices. Al-Ghafli pointed out that using this technology would enable the Happiness Centers of ICA to ensure that any applicant who applies for the first-time to obtain an identity card has never been registered with the Population Registry system before, which would positively affect the level of customers' satisfaction and save the time needed to complete their transactions.

Dr. Al-Ghafli added that during the Innovation Month events, ICA would, through it suite, introduce identification system using the faceprint, through which individuals' identities can be rapidly verified at-once by identification of the individual's countenance using advanced technologies and mechanisms and then comparing it with the photo stored in the biometric database at the Population Registry System, and identify the individual's identity before allowing him to pass certain points such as airports, border crossings, judicial institutions and so on.

The initiatives offered by ICA during the "My Data follows me" initiative, which enables the holder of the identity card who is desirous to register for the service to provide his personal information for various sectors (such as the health, education …etc) and for the service providers, so that the service provider can use the customer's information stored in the Population Registry System subject to an agreement to be made between the two parties. In addition, the innovative Identity card reader program would enable all service providers to deal with identity card via smart devices and via all platforms (such as Apple, Android, BlackBerry, Windows), it allows to read the card data through mobile phones and tablets via the Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, which allows reading smart chip using all types of mobile phones or tablets, which may be installed to the systems within a few seconds, and finally it would contribute to saving the time and effort needed to enter data and complete transactions as well as to completely eliminate errors that may take place during the traditional entry of data.

Dr. Al-Ghafli pointed out that one of ICA's major priorities is to interact with the public and brief them on the ICA's projects and achievements, how to access its services easily and its role in providing basic infrastructure for intelligent transformation, explaining that ICA would seize this event to publicize its new e-form (my e-form), which enables the individuals to apply for their identity card services via ICA website and its smart application on the smartphones and tablets, after being equipped with many features, including the possibility of starting a transaction from the smartphone and complete the same via the e-form and vice versa, in addition to the option of saving the transaction (application) after proceeding with the same so as to be completed later on, not to mention the feature of automatic translation of some fields and the mechanism of reading the identity card data on the smart application.

ICA will also, during the Innovation Month events, seek to publicize the services available its Validation Gateway, including the verifications of the authenticity of the ID card, its status and its validity, and verification of the validity of the biometric data provided by the individual applying for any service using the "card" or Identity number, change the PIN code “Password” and read personal information built in the ID card and stored on its electronic chip, electronic signature service and verification of the public key depending on the principle of multiple-factor authentication, including the PIN and digital certificates, reactivation of the PIN, verification of the digital signature, and reading the family book data.

Dr. Al-Ghafli invited corporates and individuals to visit ICA's platform to learn about the remarkable achievements made by it in developing technologies of identification as well as the development of the infrastructure necessary to take advantage of such technologies with a view to improving the level of services provided to the public and supporting their overall transformation into electronic and smart services.

© Press Release 2018