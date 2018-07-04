Hyundai Motor Company Invests in Autotalks to Develop Connectivity Technology for Increased Road Safety
V2X technology improves vehicle and road safety, mobility and is vital for autonomous driving
Hyundai Motor Company has announced a strategic partnership with Autotalks, a leading technology company specialized in the manufacturing of Vehicle to Everything (V2X) communication chipsets. Hyundai Motor forms a strategic partnership with Autotalks through a direct investment to accelerate the development and deployment of the next generation chipset for connected cars.
"Connectivity is one of the core technologies that can be applied to smart city business models, as well as autonomous driving and infotainment,” said Yunseong Hwang, director of open innovation business group at Hyundai Motor Company. He added, “Hyundai Motor will continue to invest in disruptive technologies that are in line with Hyundai’s current and future strategic pillars.”
Hyundai is expanding partnerships in the connectivity field to further strengthen connectivity technology vital to autonomous driving and explore new business opportunities within smart city infrastructure.
About Hyundai Motor Company
Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to becoming a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond with its range of world-class vehicles and mobility services offered available in more than 200 countries. Employing more than 110,000 employees worldwide, Hyundai sold more than 4.5 million vehicles globally. Hyundai Motor Company continues to enhance its product line-up with vehicles that are helping to build solutions for a more sustainable future, such as NEXO – the world’s first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV. In 2018 the company revealed its new design philosophy ‘Sensuous Sportiness’, which will be embodied by all upcoming Hyundai vehicles.
