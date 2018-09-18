Huawei opens new office in Doha to support expanded activities

Huawei’s position as one of the first fully-owned technology companies operating in Qatar follows a May 2018 announcement that the country would open to one hundred percent foreign ownership. The move is intended to accelerate the development in all economic and commercial activities, attract foreign capital inflow, and achieve economic diversification in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Doha, Qatar: Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has become one of the first technology firms to register with one hundred percent ownership in Qatar. In order to support its increased activities in the country, the company has also opened a new office in West Bay, Doha.

In line with the aim of driving the development of the ICT industry in Qatar, Huawei’s new office will expand and enhance the company’s activities in sectors with a key role to play in achieving the country’s developments goals. The opening of this third office will help Huawei better to serve Qatar’s national ICT and telecommunication needs and reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to the country.

Mohammed Ali Al-Mannai, President of Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) of Qatar, said: “We welcome Huawei’s expansion in the State of Qatar and look forward to their active contribution to the economy further. As an enabler of technology & innovation, CRA works with industry leaders and governments across the globe to encourage direct foreign investment in the Information & Communication Technology (ICT) sector. Collaboration with stakeholders is a hallmark of CRA’s mandate and we will continue to boost and support development of similar new initiatives in the sector. “

Yahya Bin Saeed Al-Naemi, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce, Ministry of Economy & Commerce (MEC), added, “We are glad that Huawei has chosen to open a new office here in Qatar. ICT has a vital role to play in assisting Qatar’s growth into a competitive and diversified economy in line with The Qatar National Vision 2030, and we look forward to increasing our collaboration in the future.”

Frank Fan, CEO of Huawei Qatar, said, “Huawei is proud to open a new office in Doha and to become one of the the first fully-owned technology companies in Qatar. This marks an exciting new period of growth for us in the country, and we are looking forward to expanding our activities and collaborating with our local partners and customers to further innovate and drive forward the local ICT industry. We thank the government of Qatar for their continued support and hope to work together for many years to come.”

ICT technology is at the heart of Huawei vision to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world in which 5G technology will underpin the next leap forward, where people, vehicles, homes and devices are fully connected, delivering new experiences, insights and capabilities.

Huawei first established an office in Qatar in 2005, and currently employ 180 workers in the country. In recent years Huawei has launched a number of major projects in Qatar, including a new high-capacity CCTV storage project with Hamad International Airport, as well as a state-of-the-art IP Network Backbone with Qatar Rail. Furthermore as part of their commitment to contribute to local education and knowledge transfer, Huawei launched the ICT Skills Competition in 2017, a CSR project intended to find and develop local ICT talent. One talented team traveled to China to take part in the international final last year, where it won an Excellence Prize, and the competition is set to repeat for a second round this year.

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

