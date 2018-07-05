How to manage transformation to achieve a sustainable advantage in challenging times

Beirut: Efma’s Retail Banking Summit in Lebanon concluded today on a successful note. The one-day summit brought together senior banking executives and professionals from the financial sector from Europe and the Middle East region to address the key issues and challenges facing the industry. More than 25 financial institutions from Lebanon and the region participated in the event, with representatives from, inter alia, Banque du Liban, Blom Bank, Bank Audi, Byblos Bank, Fransabank, Credit Bank, LGB Bank, BLF and Bank of Beirut.

The discussions focused mainly on open source finance and the new business models for banking. Speakers from the Middle East and Europe discussed the impact of digitization and channel strategies and their key role in successful transformation, while stressing at the same time the need to closely manage costs and risks. Opportunities for banks to engage and serve customers in an age of social media omnipresence were also discussed. Speakers from Turkey elaborated on digital branches, the role of Fintechs in banking and customer service in a highly competitive market.

