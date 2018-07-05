How to manage transformation to achieve a sustainable advantage in challenging times
Beirut: Efma’s Retail Banking Summit in Lebanon concluded today on a successful note. The one-day summit brought together senior banking executives and professionals from the financial sector from Europe and the Middle East region to address the key issues and challenges facing the industry.
More than 25 financial institutions from Lebanon and the region participated in the event, with representatives from, inter alia, Banque du Liban, Blom Bank, Bank Audi, Byblos Bank, Fransabank, Credit Bank, LGB Bank, BLF and Bank of Beirut.
Opportunities for banks to engage and serve customers in an age of social media omnipresence were also discussed. Speakers from Turkey elaborated on digital branches, the role of Fintechs in banking and customer service in a highly competitive market.
Efma’s ambition is to contribute our vast global connections to help promote borderless opportunities in the retail banking sector. This year we have built an international platform, with thought leaders from successful economies around the world and this has provided an exceptional forum for exchanges of ideas on both traditional retail banking as well as on the latest developments in the sector. This summit was the third in our series of events in this region and the response from the financial sector has been instrumental in their success.”
Contact:
Syed Marahim Danial
+33 1 47 42 67 69
marahim@efma.com
About Efma
A global non-profit organisation, established in 1971 by banks and insurance companies, Efma facilitates networking between decision-makers. It provides quality insights to help banks and insurance companies make the right decisions to foster innovation and drive their transformation. Over 3,300 brands in 130 countries are Efma members. Headquartered in Paris, Efma also has offices in London, Brussels, Barcelona, Stockholm, Bratislava, Dubai, Milan, Montreal, Istanbul, Beijing and Singapore.© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.