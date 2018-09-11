Honeywell recognized as a best performing partner by Maire Tecnimont Group

The award was presented to Honeywell at a ceremony during the SEENERGY event, dedicated to the group’s supply chain. More than 70 CEOs of partner companies attended the event in Milan, Italy representing about €900 billion of revenue and almost four million workers.

Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Honeywell (NYSE: HON) Process Solutions (HPS) has been named “Best Instrumentation & Electrical Material Partner” by global technology licensor and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Maire Tecnimont Group. Honeywell was recognized for results across six areas of its work with Maire Tecnimont, which included early engagement, competitive total costing, risk sharing and impeccable execution.

“We are honored to be recognized as a valued partner to Maire Tecnimont,” said John Rudolph, president of HPS. “The award acknowledges the contribution of EPCs to our success in the market, and the consistent and excellent results our joint teams deliver.”

Honeywell has had a long and successful relationship with Maire Tecnimont, which encompasses 50 operating companies and more than 8,500 professionals. Working across the hydrocarbon processing value chain, namely oil and gas refining, petrochemicals and fertilizers, Maire Tecnimont manages large turnkey EPC projects in more than 40 countries.

“A new proactive and collaborative approach with businesses partners is a core part of our strategy and is already showing measurable results on our projects,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO Maire Tecnimont Group, at the Milan event.

Honeywell has collaborated with the group to deliver numerous projects, providing and implementing automation controls, safety and cybersecurity solutions. It also has recently started to develop innovative business models with the group around its Honeywell Connected Plant solutions, which is a suite of applications that delivers higher levels of safety, reliability, efficiency and profitability.

For more information about Honeywell’s EPC services visit Honeywell Process Solutions.

Honeywell Process Solutions (www.honeywellprocess.com) is a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas; refining; energy; pulp and paper; industrial power generation; chemicals and petrochemicals; biofuels; life sciences; and metals, minerals and mining industries. It is also a leader in providing software solutions and instrumentation that help manufacturers find value and competitive advantage through Honeywell Connected Plant, Honeywell’s Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solution. Process Solutions is part of Honeywell’s Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell UOP (www.uop.com), a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

