His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairs Emirates Foundation Board of Directors Meeting

Official launch of Emirates Foundation Youth Advisory Program ‘Shababna’ putting youth at the forefront of development in the UAE

The Emirates Foundation 2022 strategic framework and roadmap for the coming five years were endorsed by the Board of Directors, along with the 2018 plan of action and targets in alignment with the ‘Year of Zayed’ announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness commented on the Foundation’s new strategic approach: “In line with the UAE’s leadership unwavering support and commitment to youth development and to innovation, we are proud to endorse the Foundation’s new strategy, actively engaging youth and providing more opportunities to increase their access to our programs and allowing them to utilize technology to innovate.”

The meeting also witnessed a presentation and discussion around the Foundations 2022 plans which are aligned with the UAE national agenda and based on accurate market research reflecting the needs of the job market and current challenges faced by youth. The discussion further outlined the variety of program offerings that aim to build youth capacity, and equip them with the technical, financial and scientific knowledge to give back to their communities.

The Board endorsed the Foundation’s digital roadmap for new and existing program offerings, harnessing technology and innovation to optimize reach and engagement of a maximum number of youth across the nation in the digital age.

The Board also officially launched Emirates Foundation Youth Advisory Program, a unique youth engagement program that brings together youth leaders from across the nation who have been recognized by the Foundation for their outstanding contributions to youth and community development in the UAE over the past years.

The Foundation as set up several introductory meetings for ‘Shababna’ across various emirates since the beginning of the year, encouraging them to identify new initiatives that will shape the Foundation’s youth agenda and drive youth engagement to contribute to social and economic development.

The meeting also discussed expanding the base of Emirates Foundation’s partnerships locally and globally by increasing awareness of the importance of social responsibility in the private sector and reaching out to international institutions to exchange knowledge and expertise.

About Emirates Foundation

Emirates Foundation was launched in April 2005 as an initiative of His Highness General Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. It is chaired by HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In 2012, the Emirates Foundation was re-launched under the name “Emirates Foundation for Youth Development” as an integrated national initiative that seeks to invest in UAE youth. The new strategy uses the model venture philanthropy with a view to impacting the lives of young people in the UAE positively and permanently. To achieve this, the Foundation will work in three key focus areas: social inclusion; community engagement; and leadership and empowerment. It will seek to identify, educate and inform the public about challenges facing UAE youth while developing sustainable, enterprise-based solutions to social issues and motivating young Emiratis to volunteer, participate and give back to society.

Emirates Foundation works to enhance partnerships between private and public sectors, in order to develop sustainable ways of helping young people in the UAE make an active contribution to the country’s development. EF is funded through contributions from the Abu Dhabi government and private sector companies.

