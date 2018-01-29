29 January, 2018
His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum Launches New RIT Dubai Campus at Dubai Silicon Oasis
Mega project to be executed with investment of approximately AED500 million
World-class academic facilities to span 129,000 square meters, accommodate up to 4,000 students
Campus to feature interactive learning courtyard with innovation center
Dubai, UAE – His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), the regulatory body for Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), the integrated free zone technology park, today announced the launch of the new Dubai campus of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT Dubai), a leading American university.
To meet the increasing number of applications received annually, the new premises will span a total area of 129,000 square meters with the capacity to accommodate up to 4,000 students.
Incorporating world-class educational facilities, sustainability elements and green building processes, the mega development will be completed in two phases at an investment of approximately AED500 million. The first phase with an estimated cost of AED200 million is slated for handover in 2019, while the second phase will be implemented by 2023 at an estimated cost of AED300 million.
Featuring a centrally located interactive learning courtyard that includes an innovation and entrepreneurship center, and a student housing area separated from the facilities buildings by a landscaped green belt, the grounds will comprise a shared academic space. The new campus is set to house the School of Electrical Engineering and Computing, the School of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, the School of Science and Liberal Arts, and the School of Business and Management, as well as administration, facilities and operations, library commons, and auditorium.
Speaking on the announcement, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “In line with the directives of its visionary government, the UAE leads the way in adopting cutting-edge innovation. We strongly believe education is at the core of innovation, and are proud to support RIT Dubai’s plans to build a brand new campus at DSO. Rochester Institute of Technology is a globally acclaimed academic institution that significantly enriches science-based knowledge, boosts academic standards, and promotes the spirit of innovation.”
He added: “Science and technology play a vital role in achieving the UAE Vision 2021, and I am confident that educational opportunities with esteemed international academic institutions that boast world-class facilities, such as RIT Dubai, will shape a scientific mindset in our students. I hope to see more such projects in the UAE in support of the country’s innovation drive.”
For his part, Dr Mohammed Alzarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA, said: “Our collaboration with the prestigious Rochester Institute of Technology aligns with our commitment to the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021. Once opened, the new Dubai campus will contribute to fulfilling the nation’s ambitions to advance knowledge and innovation through graduating well-educated and highly qualified future generations. Since its establishment at DSO in 2008, RIT Dubai has launched several academic programs and courses that respond to the call of our visionary leadership to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world. Some of these include the Corporate Happiness Diploma course and the Master of City Science degree program.”
Emphasizing the university’s ability to drive innovation, Dr Yousef Al-Assaf, President of RIT Dubai, said: “Due to its leading global position in technology education, RIT Dubai has been attracting large numbers of students wishing to pursue higher studies in the sector. In response to the demand, we have decided to open a new campus at DSO, and I thank His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum for endorsing the project. The new home to our educational institution will feature several state-of-the-art academic facilities, apply distinctive education methods supported by the presence of multinational companies on campus, create an atmosphere conducive to learning, and cultivate a sense of belonging among our students.”
-Ends- © Press Release 2018
