 
Dubai 19 Feb 2018
#RETAIL | 19 February, 2018

High level delegation visited Sydney for increasing exports from Australia to UAE headed by Mr Kamal Vachani, Group Director, Al Maya Group

Hon'ble Minister from New South Wales Government, Australia Hon. Niall Mark Blair, MLC along with high delegation from New South Wales Government visited Al Maya Supermarket

The Hon. Niall Mark Blair, MLC, Minister for Primary Industries, Minister for Regional Water and Minister for Trade and Industry of New South Wales Government, Australia tasting live cooking samples of Australian products.

Press Release

The Hon. Niall  Mark Blair, MLC, Minister for  Primary Industries, Minister for Regional Water and Minister for Trade and Industry, of New South Wales Government, Australia along with high level delegation from New South Wales Government, on the side line of Gulfood visited our Supermarket at Murooj Complex, informed Mr Kamal Vachani, Group Director.

During the interaction with the Hon.ble Minister, Mr Kamal Vachani introduced Al Maya Group and its activities.  He informed the Hon’ble Minister Niall Mark Blair about the variety of products available from the Australia at the Al Maya Supermarkets and also the brands being distributed by Al Maya Group. Further, in the store, Hon’ble Minister also witnessed live cooking samples of Australian Lamb, Beef and also fresh produce from Australia.

The Hon. Niall Mark Blair mentioned during the visit to Al Maya Supermarket that I am very much impressed with the setup of Al Maya Group and happy that a number of Australian brands have been distributed by them in the UAE. Further Hon. Niall Mark Blair added that Australian companies are looking forward to enhance relationship with Al Maya Group, one of the leading FMCG distribution company in the Middle East.

Al Maya Group is keen to expand its products portfolio from the Australia Mr. Kamal Vachani told the Minister.  

Al Maya Group has completed 35 years of operation in the Middle East has become one of the largest FMCG Distribution companies and has a sizeable share of the UAE retail market, within which it operates over 50 Supermarkets / Hypermarket and continue to expand further in the GCC.  Al Maya Group also one of the leading FMCG distribution company in the UAE. 

Al Maya Group are exhibiting in Gulfood 2018, the Region’s Premier Food and Beverage show – in  C6-20, Hall 6, added Mr Kamal Vachani. 

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018
