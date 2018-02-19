High level delegation visited Sydney for increasing exports from Australia to UAE headed by Mr Kamal Vachani, Group Director, Al Maya Group

The Hon. Niall Mark Blair, MLC, Minister for Primary Industries, Minister for Regional Water and Minister for Trade and Industry, of New South Wales Government, Australia along with high level delegation from New South Wales Government, on the side line of Gulfood visited our Supermarket at Murooj Complex, informed Mr Kamal Vachani, Group Director.

During the interaction with the Hon.ble Minister, Mr Kamal Vachani introduced Al Maya Group and its activities. He informed the Hon’ble Minister Niall Mark Blair about the variety of products available from the Australia at the Al Maya Supermarkets and also the brands being distributed by Al Maya Group. Further, in the store, Hon’ble Minister also witnessed live cooking samples of Australian Lamb, Beef and also fresh produce from Australia.