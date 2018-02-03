Hesham Youssef Joins M Hotel Downtown by Millennium as Director of Sales and Marketing

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: M Hotel Downtown by Millennium announced the appointment of Hesham Youssef as the Director of Sales and Marketing. With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Youssef brings with him an in-depth and holistic understanding of the hospitality business in the country. His career includes roles at Bab Al Qasr Hotel as the Director of Sales, The St Regis Abu Dhabi as Account Director and Viceroy Abu Dhabi as the Assistant Director of Sales.

Specialized in driving million-dollar revenue while providing sales leadership, Youssef will use his business acumen to develop and represent the M Hotel by Millennium brand across the Middle East. In his new role, he will be responsible for managing the sales and marketing department, overseeing all aspects of strategic planning, content development, digital landscape, brand activation, public relations, loyalty programs, fostering relationships with key partners, and driving revenue growth.

