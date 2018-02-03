Hesham Youssef Joins M Hotel Downtown by Millennium as Director of Sales and Marketing
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: M Hotel Downtown by Millennium announced the appointment of Hesham Youssef as the Director of Sales and Marketing.
With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Youssef brings with him an in-depth and holistic understanding of the hospitality business in the country. His career includes roles at Bab Al Qasr Hotel as the Director of Sales, The St Regis Abu Dhabi as Account Director and Viceroy Abu Dhabi as the Assistant Director of Sales.
In his new role, he will be responsible for managing the sales and marketing department, overseeing all aspects of strategic planning, content development, digital landscape, brand activation, public relations, loyalty programs, fostering relationships with key partners, and driving revenue growth.
Perfectly situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, close to all the major areas of interest including the city’s financial, diplomatic, shopping and tourist districts, the stylish and modern M Hotel Downtown by Millennium stands tall amidst the action of the city. With its close proximity to Dubai Mall, Dubai Design District, Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai World Trade Centre, the hotel is the perfect place for short or long-term guests to enjoy business or leisure stays.
