Her Excellency the Minister of Public Health Opens Phase Two of Hamad General Hospital's State-of-the-Art Surgical Services Expansion

The second phase of the surgical services expansion, which is part of Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) busiest expansion program in more than a decade, includes 16 rooms to receive patients from wards, 30 recovery rooms, a dedicated nurses’ station, conference room, and enhanced staff areas. Each of the new patient rooms is fitted with the latest monitoring equipment and other facilities which will ensure the highest level of patient safety.

Doha: The Minister of Public Health, Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, today inaugurated phase two of Hamad General Hospital’s state-of-the-art surgical services expansion.

“This new phase in the expansion is an integral part of HMC’s commitment to extend its surgical, trauma, and emergency health infrastructure with innovative services and amenities. It is also part of a commitment to enhance the hospital’s surgical capacity and capabilities, providing the most advanced techniques available to Qatar’s population,” said Her Excellency Dr. Al Kuwari.

The expansion of Hamad General Hospital’s surgical services is part of an ambitious and comprehensive plan to increase capacity and revitalize the country’s largest and busiest hospital. The surgical services facility is situated adjacent to the large-scale trauma and emergency re-development site, which is currently under construction.

“These new facilities are purposely designed to enhance the patient experience,” said Her Excellency Dr. Al Kuwari. “They highlight the fact that HMC continues to provide the latest technologically-advanced operating rooms and surgical equipment, as well as restorative pre- and post-operative rooms that emphasize patient safety and comfort.”

HMC’s, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari, said the new facilities met and exceeded world standards for patient safety and medical equipment.

“With additional capacity for patient recovery after surgery, as well as extra space, this expansion will greatly enhance the efficiency of our operating theater complex by improving patient flow. This will also directly impact on our patients’ pathways, making it a better overall experience for them,” said Dr. Al Ansari.

The first phase of HMC’s surgical services expansion was officially opened in 2016 by His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and houses 20 ultramodern surgical theaters, a 19-bed Trauma Intensive Care Unit, a 15-bed Surgical Intensive Care Unit, and three hybrid operating rooms that provide state-of-the-art real-time imaging through CT, MRI, Brain Lab and Artis Zeego imaging technology.

About Hamad Medical Corporation

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is the main provider of secondary and tertiary healthcare in Qatar and one of the leading hospital providers in the Middle East.

For more than three decades, HMC has been dedicated to delivering the safest, most effective and compassionate care to all its patients.

HMC manages twelve hospitals – nine specialist hospitals and three community hospitals – as well as the National Ambulance Service and home and residential care services.

In January 2016, HMC achieved the significant distinction of becoming the first healthcare system across the globe to have all its hospitals accredited by Joint Commission International under the Academic Medical Center accreditation program. Additionally, the National Ambulance Service, Home Healthcare Service, Stroke Service and Palliative Care, have all received this prestigious accreditation since 2011.

To meet the needs of a rapidly growing population, HMC has announced ambitious plans to expand capacity across its network through to 2030.

HMC is leading the development of the region’s first academic health system – combining innovative research, top-class education and excellent clinical care – and is committed to building a legacy of healthcare expertise in Qatar. HMC collaborates with key partners who are experts in Qatar and beyond, including Weill Cornell Medical College-Qatar, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and Partners Healthcare, Boston.

HMC is also the first hospital system in the Middle East to achieve institutional accreditation from the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education – International (ACGME-I), which demonstrates excellence in the way medical graduates are trained through residency, internship and fellowship programs.

