Heavyweight law firm founded in UAE
The Former Minister of Justice and Former Chief Justice join forces along with a business mogul and a Harvard graduate to set up a groundbreaking law firm focused on disputes resolution.
Bin Nakhira & Partners (www.binnakhira.com) is the latest addition to heavyweight firms in the United Arab Emirates. Bin Nakhira & Partners is a litigation practice founded by His Excellency Mohammed Bin Nakhira Al-Dhaheri, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, and Dr Abdul Wahab Abdool, immediate former Chief Justice of the Federal Supreme Court. The firm was co-founded by renowned entrepreneur Mr Ali Al-Alawi, firm Managing Partner, and Harvard graduate Mahmoud Abuwasel, firm Partner.
The firm differentiates itself as a premier disputes firm focusing on high-stakes litigation. Growing its headcount, the firm has been recruiting from distinguished domestic firms and making lateral hires from top-tier UK firms.
Dr Abdul Wahab Abdool is a Senior Partner at Bin Nakhira & Partners and was the first Emirati national to be appointed Chief Justice of the Federal Supreme Court. Dr Abdool states that “working side by side with His Excellency, a prominent statesman of justice and politics is without question a privilege”.
Bin Nakhira & Partners assists in pre-trial, trial, and enforcement strategy, provides direct representation up to the Federal Supreme Court, advises on jurisprudence relating to complex questions of law, and assists other firms as co-counsel.
Al-Alawi, the firm’s Managing Partner, emphasized that “we at Bin Nakhira & Partners have invested heavily in the firm’s operational policies and technology infrastructure to ensure exposure and transparency in our billing systems, docket and calendaring systems to guarantee high response and efficiency rates no matter how large our case-load is, pragmatic attention to client needs and strategy, and a twenty-four hour response policy”.
Abuwasel, who heads up the firm’s Client Strategy stated that “As clients become better educated about their rights, lawyers must be more certain than ever that our services – both on a day-to-day basis and more broadly – are not a literal reading of the law, but more so pragmatic and practical, hence we have differentiated the firm by ensuring we address infamous deficiencies such as lack of response and communication, and ensuring that we protect clients’ social capital in addition to their financial capital as part of our practice”.
-Ends-
To learn more visit: www.binnakhira.com
Contact: info@binnakhira.com© Press Release 2018
