Heart of Sharjah showcases emirate's unique cultural progress during Sharjah Light Festival 2018

The ‘Heart of Sharjah’ is one of the most important historical landmarks in the Gulf that encompasses the old Sharjah area, which is a unique tourist and commercial destination with a modern artistic touch. It was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014, reflecting Sharjah’s leadership in the preservation of its heritage.

- Under the patronage of His Highness (H.H.) Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Light Festival - currently being held and organized by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), is highlighting the architectural monuments and landmarks of the emirate through a combination of stunning visual displays in 18 different locations in Sharjah using sophisticated and innovative techniques that attract visitors and enrich their experience. The ‘Heart of Sharjah’ is witnessing a series of special shows that reflect the unique cultural progress of the emirate.

As part of the Festival, the Sharjah Hisn (Fort) is decorated with an artwork of lights, where Gilbert Coudene demonstrates light as it must have seemed to primitive man – illuminating the dark, protecting from the mysteries of the night, providing the warmth of fire and a step into the future. The artist illustrates the importance of light with a video mapping show, showing the sun, the moon, the stars and the fire when it was first kindled, and man’s use of artificial light are all pulled together in this artistic narrative - the story of light through the ages played across the carefully restored façade of Sharjah’s Al Hisn Fort.

The ‘Heart of Sharjah Theater’ show features a video show called the ‘Graphic Playhouse,’ in which the artist Bijoy KV takes the ideas of purity, infinity and eternity and moves them to another level with abstract images forming kaleidoscopic variations. These images will enhance structural elements of the theatre while revealing new elements illuminated by a variety of different materials – Arabic script, intense colors and details of Islamic art.

The Flower Garden show entitled ‘Peonies Alumines,’ done by Tilt displays light-filled giant flowers formed of sheets and tubes of light that adds color, shade and beauty. A captivating garden blooms within Sharjah’s architectural landscape inviting people to wander through and children to play under the glorious blossoms. The urban landscape has been recreated into a forest, inspiring onlookers to view the familiar environs anew, while perhaps resting on a bench under a gently waving flower.

The “Logbook of a Digital Explorer” show by artist Arturo on the Heart of Sharjah Tower, allows the visitors to experience the history filled with light as the artist covers the façades of buildings with light images. The digital visions are the diary entries of a digital explorer, using light technology to investigate the connection between the modern world and the creative inspiration. Arabesque patterns and classical geometric design inspire the viewer to contemplation.

The exciting Sharjah Light Festival shows will continue until 17 February 2018, during which Sharjah will turn into a varied painting portraying the emirate's past and its prosperous present and promising future, highlighting its rich cultural aspects and leading position as a global tourist destination.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of fast food in the Souqs located in Heart of Sharjah.

