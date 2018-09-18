Hard Rock Cafe to open at DXB with great music, delicious food and iconic apparel

Dubai, UAE - Dubai Airports has finalised an agreement with Hard Rock International and their regional franchise partners that will see the former launch its first Hard Rock Cafe, opening early November in DXB’s Concourse B. The new location will feature a licensed restaurant, grab and go food, live entertainment, rock memorabilia and a Rock Shop loaded with its world-famous merchandise.



Hard Rock International is one of the world's most globally recognised brands, famous for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, memorable dining experiences and live music performances which will complement Dubai Airports’ very own musicDXB programme.



This is the latest in a series of outstanding food and lifestyle concepts to be rolled out at the world’s busiest international airport, as it strives to delight passengers with enriching and uplifting experiences, transforming the concourses into something truly remarkable and, ultimately making the airport a destination in its own right.



Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President Commercial, Dubai Airports, said: “We’re thrilled to add Hard Rock Cafe to our DXB playlist. It is the perfect fit at an airport that is already world-renowned for its F&B, retail and music. Hard Rock Cafe sets the standard when it comes to combining great food and music and is a vital component of our strategy to create an airport experience that is second to none.”



“Hard Rock has been looking forward to opening its second location in Dubai after many successful years of operating in this iconic city,” said Anibal Fernandez Lorden, Vice President, Franchise Operations and Development of Hard Rock International. “We could not have asked for a better location to provide travellers with great memories of one of the world’s top dining and entertainment brands”.



Since it was established in 1971, Hard Rock has been committed to a wide variety of philanthropic causes and activities around the world, and the new Hard Rock Cafe carries this causal commitment to its market. In every Hard Rock city, the staff make it a priority to become a valuable community partner in the form of funds, food and beverage, merchandise and man hours.



Hard Rock Cafe will be located in Terminal 3 B Gates, adding to DXB’s remarkable array of leisure and entertainment offerings, which include over 100 eating options for passengers, catering to all tastes and budgets.



About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – DXB and DWC.

As integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve the experience of our customers whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

DXB is the world’s number one airport in terms of international passenger traffic and number three globally in terms of total passenger traffic as reported by Airports Council International.

DXB ranks second globally for international cargo traffic.

DWC ranks 20th globally for international cargo traffic.