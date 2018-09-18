Hard Rock Cafe to open at DXB with great music, delicious food and iconic apparel
Dubai, UAE - Dubai Airports has finalised an agreement with Hard Rock International and their regional franchise partners that will see the former launch its first Hard Rock Cafe, opening early November in DXB’s Concourse B. The new location will feature a licensed restaurant, grab and go food, live entertainment, rock memorabilia and a Rock Shop loaded with its world-famous merchandise.
Hard Rock International is one of the world's most globally recognised brands, famous for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, memorable dining experiences and live music performances which will complement Dubai Airports’ very own musicDXB programme.
This is the latest in a series of outstanding food and lifestyle concepts to be rolled out at the world’s busiest international airport, as it strives to delight passengers with enriching and uplifting experiences, transforming the concourses into something truly remarkable and, ultimately making the airport a destination in its own right.
Eugene Barry, Executive Vice President Commercial, Dubai Airports, said: “We’re thrilled to add Hard Rock Cafe to our DXB playlist. It is the perfect fit at an airport that is already world-renowned for its F&B, retail and music. Hard Rock Cafe sets the standard when it comes to combining great food and music and is a vital component of our strategy to create an airport experience that is second to none.”
“Hard Rock has been looking forward to opening its second location in Dubai after many successful years of operating in this iconic city,” said Anibal Fernandez Lorden, Vice President, Franchise Operations and Development of Hard Rock International. “We could not have asked for a better location to provide travellers with great memories of one of the world’s top dining and entertainment brands”.
Since it was established in 1971, Hard Rock has been committed to a wide variety of philanthropic causes and activities around the world, and the new Hard Rock Cafe carries this causal commitment to its market. In every Hard Rock city, the staff make it a priority to become a valuable community partner in the form of funds, food and beverage, merchandise and man hours.
Hard Rock Cafe will be located in Terminal 3 B Gates, adding to DXB’s remarkable array of leisure and entertainment offerings, which include over 100 eating options for passengers, catering to all tastes and budgets.
-Ends-
About Dubai Airports
Dubai Airports manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – DXB and DWC.
As integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve the experience of our customers whilst maintaining a sustainable business.
DXB is the world’s number one airport in terms of international passenger traffic and number three globally in terms of total passenger traffic as reported by Airports Council International.
DXB ranks second globally for international cargo traffic.
DWC ranks 20th globally for international cargo traffic.
For hi-res images of the airports, please visit our image library
About Hard Rock International
With venues in 74 countries, including 185 cafes, 25 hotels and 12 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company’s two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Atlantic City, Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include, Maldives, Manila, Malaga, Georgetown, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Jinan in China. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Atlanta, Berlin, Budapest, Desaru Coast, Dublin, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.