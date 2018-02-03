Harbor Real Estate achieves Gold Ranking by Dubai Land Department

Dubai - UAE – Dubai Land Department; the provider of accurate and up-to-date information on licensed Dubai real estate companies has revealed the Real Estate Brokerage agencies ranking results for 2018. Out of 2,256 real estate agencies that are registered in Dubai, Harbor Real Estate was ranked as the top performing agency with Gold Ranking. The remaining 2,254 agencies were ranked as Silver, Bronze and General. DLD ranks the emirate’s property brokers based on their performance including experience, number of transactions, commitment to real estate regulations, customer service, structure of their offices and corporate social responsibility. All the data of the listed companies was based on their actual performance.

"What a great way to start 2018, we are very happy to receive the gold rank which encourages us to continue to raise the bar higher. Harbor Real Estate might not be the oldest and largest real estate service provider in the UAE but we are by far the most innovative and passionate in the industry and our team and results are definitely worth being ranked gold" Said Mohanad Alwadiya, CEO of Harbor Real Estate. It is also worth mentioning that Harbor Real Estate is an ISO certified customer service and an award-winning agency, which has received various prestigious awards and recognition from government entities across the UAE. Harbor Real Estate was also ranked among the top 5 real estate firms by Forbes magazine in 2017 and was voted as the best property management firm in the UAE by Property Times magazine.

