Harbor Real Estate achieves Gold Ranking by Dubai Land Department
Dubai - UAE – Dubai Land Department; the provider of accurate and up-to-date information on licensed Dubai real estate companies has revealed the Real Estate Brokerage agencies ranking results for 2018. Out of 2,256 real estate agencies that are registered in Dubai, Harbor Real Estate was ranked as the top performing agency with Gold Ranking. The remaining 2,254 agencies were ranked as Silver, Bronze and General.
DLD ranks the emirate’s property brokers based on their performance including experience, number of transactions, commitment to real estate regulations, customer service, structure of their offices and corporate social responsibility. All the data of the listed companies was based on their actual performance.
It is also worth mentioning that Harbor Real Estate is an ISO certified customer service and an award-winning agency, which has received various prestigious awards and recognition from government entities across the UAE. Harbor Real Estate was also ranked among the top 5 real estate firms by Forbes magazine in 2017 and was voted as the best property management firm in the UAE by Property Times magazine.
Harbor Real Estate is a fully integrated real estate service provider based in Dubai and part of an established world class group of real estate companies in Australia.
Over the last few decades, the Harbor Real Estate services have evolved from traditional real estate brokerage of merely bringing buyers and sellers together to innovative world-class end-to-end real estate services. Harbor’ services include: Research & Investment Advisory Services, Marketing, Sales & Rental Services, Property Asset Management Services, and Handover and Project Management and Development Supervision Services.
Harbor has an extensive clientele base that consists of public and private entities, major developers, private and institutional investors and owner-occupiers. Harbor Real Estate has a dedicated team of award-winning realtors and consultants who are renowned for their expertise, high level of professionalism and insight into local and international markets. The company is committed to providing its customers with effective and efficient real estate solutions.
For more information, please visit: http://www.harbordubai.com/