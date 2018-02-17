Hanadi Al Suwaidi: Zayed Al Nahyan Established Innovation by Unifying UAE

SHARJAH/Sharjah Government Media Bureau - Dr Hanadi Al Suwaidi, an expert on talent and innovation, said the idea of ​​innovation in the UAE was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, through the idea of ​​the Union. The expert considered the Union an important innovation that united the country and bolstered its strategic role, while contributing to the unification of the GCC countries, which led to many successive achievements.



Through a workshop she presented yesterday 15 Feb under the title of “Flashes of Innovation” as part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, Dr Al Suwaidi called for the preservation of Sheikh Zayed’s legacy to introduce present and future generations to a legacy that has contributed to numerous qualitative leaps in many sectors.



The workshop touched upon the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan in the empowerment of women, which has been reflected in many developments in the women's sector, leading to their political empowerment and assigning them different leadership positions.



