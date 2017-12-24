Hamriyah Free Zone signed Strategic Partnership Agreement with Gulf Publishing Company, World's Largest Independent Publisher of the Global Oil and Gas
Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) signed a strategic partnership agreement with Gulf Publishing Company (GPC), the world’s largest independent media company devoted exclusively to the global energy industry, was founded in 1916, for more than 100 years, GPC has been the leading provider of business and technical knowledge for the global oil and gas industry with more than 100,000 readerships. World Oil , Hydrocarbon Processing, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Petroleum Economist, Gas Processing are the major publications of GPC and all of them are “must-read” publication for Petrochemical, Oil & Gas industry.
GPC team flew from Houston, USA to UAE to sign this strategic agreement with HFZA. The agreement is to promote HFZA which is 2nd largest Hub for Petrochemical, Oil & Gas of UAE and its Petrochemical, Oil & Gas investors at Global level using GPC’s print and online platform and maintaining HFZA’s brand awareness on an international level, in turn HFZA will assist GPC to carry out activities that will improve and expand GPC’s global reach.
Expressing his happiness that this strategic partnership has been signed with one of the world’s largest independent company that serves global energy industry with the highest-quality content for top level executives and technology decision-makers in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, Al Mazrouei said “We are extremely happy to partner with Gulf Publishing Company and are looking forward to collaborate with them to achieve our Strategic Goal of becoming one of the most attractive and well known hub for Petrochemical, Oil & Gas Sector”.
HFZA will host a strategic planning exercise event early next year in Hamriyah Free Zone with GPC and HFZA’s Petrochemical, Oil & Gas Investors to improve and expand the marketing, brand awareness and networking activities and to promote them at international level.
Hailed as one of the cornerstones of the UAE’s industrial development, Hamriyah Free Zone is the second largest industrial free zone with deep water Sea Port in the UAE which is spread across 30 Square Kilometers of prime industrial and commercial land, and currently houses over 6,700 business enterprises from 160 nations in key sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemical, maritime, steel, construction and food.
Global investors choose HFZA for their regional base owing to its strategic location, sea port and connectivity that serves as a vital link to the major trade routes intersecting Asia, Europe and Africa with direct access to a growing market of more than two billion people. The Free Zone also has well-developed infrastructural facilities and boasts an investor-friendly environment suited for growth.© Press Release 2017