Hamriyah Free Zone signed Strategic Partnership Agreement with Gulf Publishing Company, World's Largest Independent Publisher of the Global Oil and Gas

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) signed a strategic partnership agreement with Gulf Publishing Company (GPC), the world’s largest independent media company devoted exclusively to the global energy industry, was founded in 1916, for more than 100 years, GPC has been the leading provider of business and technical knowledge for the global oil and gas industry with more than 100,000 readerships. World Oil , Hydrocarbon Processing, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Petroleum Economist, Gas Processing are the major publications of GPC and all of them are “must-read” publication for Petrochemical, Oil & Gas industry. GPC team flew from Houston, USA to UAE to sign this strategic agreement with HFZA. The agreement is to promote HFZA which is 2nd largest Hub for Petrochemical, Oil & Gas of UAE and its Petrochemical, Oil & Gas investors at Global level using GPC’s print and online platform and maintaining HFZA’s brand awareness on an international level, in turn HFZA will assist GPC to carry out activities that will improve and expand GPC’s global reach.

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone and Mr. Andy McDowell, Vice-President of Gulf Publishing Company signed the agreement in the presence of Mr. Rakesh Ranjan, Chief Development Officer, HFZA, Ms. Catherine Watkins, Publisher Hydrocarbon Processing and senior officials from both the sides. Expressing his happiness that this strategic partnership has been signed with one of the world’s largest independent company that serves global energy industry with the highest-quality content for top level executives and technology decision-makers in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, Al Mazrouei said “We are extremely happy to partner with Gulf Publishing Company and are looking forward to collaborate with them to achieve our Strategic Goal of becoming one of the most attractive and well known hub for Petrochemical, Oil & Gas Sector”.

