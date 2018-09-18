Hambro Perks and Oman Technology Fund sign an agreement to establish the 'British-Omani Technology Gateway'
(London, UK): Dominic Perks, CEO and co-founder of Hambro Perks (HP), and Yousuf Al-Harthy, CEO of Oman Technology Fund (OTF), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the ‘British-Omani Technology Gateway’. The signing ceremony, held at Hambro Perks’ headquarters in London, was also attended by senior officials from the Omani Embassy in London, UK’s Department of International Trade and prominent technology investors from the Sultanate of Oman.
The Gateway will allow UK based start-ups from HP’s portfolio to access Oman’s technology eco-system through OTF. It will also allow technology start-ups from OTF’s portfolio and various accelerator programmes an opportunity to be based at Hambro Perks’ eco-system and co-working space in Central London, with a first cohort planned for November 2018. The MoU also establishes a ‘Joint Working Committee’ made up of senior members from OTF and HP to further the objectives of the ‘British-Omani Technology Gateway’ with details about current opportunities and next steps discussed immediately after the signing.
Dominic Perks, CEO and co-founder of Hambro Perks, says “The Gateway establishes a close working relationship for technology investment opportunities between the UK and Oman. We are glad to be able to support UK based start-ups that are looking to expand into the Omani market and the wider Middle East region. Moreover, Oman and the region have various exciting opportunities for HP as we start to invest globally and we are excited to explore this potential with the help of OTF. It promises to be a fruitful, rewarding and long-term relationship”.
Yousuf Al-Harthy, CEO of Oman Technology Fund, says “OTF is looking forward to starting to implement this important MOU as it opens the doors for startups from both countries to expand into new markets more efficiently and with the help and support of our two organizations.”
Ali Qaiser, Director & Head of Middle East at Hambro Perks said “HP’s exposure to the Middle East is growing and we now have a number of prominent Gulf & Omani family offices as shareholders at Hambro Perks. Signing this MoU is a significant milestone for HP in the region and we look forward to furthering the transfer of technology opportunities between the UK and Oman”.
Hambro Perks is a London based venture firm with permanent capital focused on building large global technology-enabled companies from the UK. Oman Technology Fund (OTF) is an Oman-based fund backed by the Government of Oman seeking to make investments in emerging technology enterprises in Oman and the wider region.
About Hambro Perks
Hambro Perks - the venture firm which backs and builds leading British technology companies with global ambitions. Founded and run by avid entrepreneurs Rupert Hambro and Dominic Perks in 2013, Hambro Perks helps start-ups using SEIS and EIS structures in businesses from Previse and Sipsmith to Laundrapp and The Dots, alongside other disruptive technology businesses.
