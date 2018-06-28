Half of Institutional Investors to rely more heavily on AI to help investment decisions in next 5-10 years: Thomson Reuters and Greenwich Associates
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: 56% of institutional investors expect to increase the level of artificial intelligence (AI) integration with the investment process and 40% expect to increase their budgets for AI according to a new Thomson Reuters and Greenwich Associates report.
Additionally, 70% of respondents have either implemented alternative data or plan to in next 12 months as an additional input to their fundamental investment approach.
In order to better understand how asset managers thought investment research would evolve over the next five to ten years, 30 CIOs, portfolio managers, and investment analysts across North America, Europe and Asia were interviewed. Other key findings from the report include:
- Only 17% of firms are currently using AI such as machine learning and natural language processing when analyzing data, news, and content in their investment process.
- Web-scraped data, search trends, and expert networks data were the three most popular alternative data sets currently used.
- 71% of senior asset management and hedge fund professionals believe competitive dynamics will lead to increased research unbundling, even in regions not covered by MiFID II.
- 50% of respondents believe that the buy side will rely on the sell side less for research services. At the same time, 43% expect to increase their reliance on proprietary in-house research further, and 39% expect to increase their reliance on independent research providers.
“Traditional investment research is under threat thanks to the explosion of new data and the technology.” said Richard Johnson, vice president, market structure and technology research at market intelligence and advisory firm Greenwich Associates. “At the same time, regulations requiring the unbundling of research have put the spotlight on its value, creating a significant change in the investment research landscape. Financial information providers have an opportunity to assist the asset management industry in this transition by helping make sure portfolio managers and investment analysts have the necessary data and tools needed to evolve their business models so that they can take more control of their investment research process.”
Thomson Reuters offers a portfolio of investment research products, data and services for both the buy-side and sell-side. With Thomson Reuters Eikon, buy-side firms can upload and integrate their internal research with external research so their portfolio managers can easily access it all in one place. Earlier this year, Thomson Reuters announced the launch of the Investment Research Marketplace on Eikon, a solution that enables buy-side firms to purchase research collections from a wide range of sell-side and third-party contributors without needing a broking relationship. This is in addition to a series of Eikon integrations and enhancements to further align with research unbundling requirements of MiFID II.
Read and download the complete Future of Investment Research report here.
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets. Our customers rely on us to deliver the intelligence, technology and expertise they need to find trusted answers. The business has operated in more than 100 countries for more than 100 years. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit www.thomsonreuters.com.
CONTACTS
Tarek Fleihan
Corporate Communications
MENA, Sub Saharan Africa, & Russia / CIS
Thomson Reuters
+971562162575
tarek.fleihan@tr.com
