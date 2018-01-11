HP expands its elite Point-of-Sale portfolio to provide retailers greater personalisation and choice

Helps Retailers tailor in-store experiences and modernize customer engagement United Arab Emirates:— In advance of R e tai l’ s Big Show NR F in New York, HP expanded its retail solutions line by unveiling the white version of the all-in-one point-of-sale (POS) system, the HP ElitePOS. The new color comes in response to customer excitement about the streamlined design and performance of the HP ElitePOS announced this past August and requests for more color options. This demonstrates HP’s commitment to help retailers transform the in-store experience. “Retailers seek out technology that not only has the performance and versality they need but complements and enhances their store environments. They want to deliver an experience that meets customer’s increasing expectations for experiential shopping environments,” said Natasja Andringa, Business Unit Manager, Retail Solutions, EMEA, HP Inc. “Whether retail customers need to supplement their traditional point-of-sale system, or want to implement modern, sleek multi-function, or mobile systems, HP Retail Solutions has a product to fit nearly every need.”

The HP ElitePOS modernizes the traditional retail experience for brands with security and performance built into its gorgeous design. Offered now in white or black, the HP ElitePOS can be customized with components such as an innovative in-column printer, retail connectivity base, matching accessories such as barcode scanners, magnetic stripe readers, and customer facing displays to meet the retailer’s needs while elevating the customer experience. From traditional to mobile, HP is reinventing the customer experience with technology solutions that empower employees and engage customers. For example, in order to delver the latest, fastest technology for customers’ systems, the HP RP9, the all-in-one that combines powerhouse performance with reliable engineering, will soon offer the Kaby Lake processor. HP’s continued investment and commitment to providing solutions that meet growing retailer and customer needs for an engaging in-store experience is reflected in new customers such as House of Fraser and L’Occitane.

