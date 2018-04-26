HP appoints Narayanan Venkataraman as Managing Director for Saudi Arabia
Riyadh:– HP KSA Ltd has appointed Narayanan Venkataraman as Managing Director for Saudi Arabia.
Narayanan will be responsible for driving the company’s PC and print business and strategy in the country. He will be working with local public and private sector partners and drive HP’s growth in the areas of cybersecurity, education, healthcare, anti-counterfeit and 3D printing.
He qualified as a Computer Science Engineer at Bangalore University in India,
“My aim is to help HP play an important role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 transformation agenda, by bringing the best technology and local talent to the workforce.”
