HP appoints Narayanan Venkataraman as Managing Director for Saudi Arabia

Riyadh:– HP KSA Ltd has appointed Narayanan Venkataraman as Managing Director for Saudi Arabia. Narayanan will be responsible for driving the company’s PC and print business and strategy in the country. He will be working with local public and private sector partners and drive HP’s growth in the areas of cybersecurity, education, healthcare, anti-counterfeit and 3D printing.

Over a career spanning 25 years in the IT industry, Narayanan has worked for global distributors and vendors in India, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa and the Mediterranean region. Since joining HP in 2007, he has held a number of senior distribution, channel and category roles, in a variety of markets. He qualified as a Computer Science Engineer at Bangalore University in India,

