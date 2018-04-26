 
Dubai 26 Apr 2018
#jobs | 26 April, 2018

HP appoints Narayanan Venkataraman as Managing Director for Saudi Arabia

Press Release

Riyadh:– HP KSA Ltd has appointed Narayanan Venkataraman as Managing Director for Saudi Arabia.

Narayanan will be responsible for driving the company’s PC and print business and strategy in the country. He will be working with local public and private sector partners and drive HP’s growth in the areas of cybersecurity, education, healthcare, anti-counterfeit and 3D printing.

Over a career spanning 25 years in the IT industry, Narayanan has worked for global distributors and vendors in India, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa and the Mediterranean region. Since joining HP in 2007, he has held a number of senior distribution, channel and category roles, in a variety of markets.

He qualified as a Computer Science Engineer at Bangalore University in India,

Narayanan commented: “I’m delighted to continue my work at HP in this exciting role, and take on greater responsibility for driving the company forward.

“My aim is to help HP play an important role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 transformation agenda, by bringing the best technology and local talent to the workforce.”

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

www.hp.com/go/newsroom 

© Press Release 2018
