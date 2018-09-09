HMH- Hospitality Management Holding announces its 5 Star flagship property Coral Dubai Al Barsha

Coral Dubai Al Barsha is strategically located in Dubai, Al Barsha district it is a short walk from the Mall of the Emirates and accessible to the Dubai Metro stations, business and financial centers, golf clubs, beaches and other attractions are a short shuttle ride away. The brand has five-star essentials built-in which offers Bed and Breakfast accommodation aside from very comfortable in-room dining experience.

United Arab Emirates: HMH- Hospitality Management Holding has Official announced the presence of its 5-star flagship property- Coral Dubai Al Barsha. This property is centrally located in Dubai Al Barsha District. It includes 337 rooms situated across 14 floors and equipped with convenient facilities

Al Nafoora Restaurant offers sumptuous buffest during breakfast and lunch, with a selection of Arabic and International favourites. While the guest can enjoy their evenings with a sophisticated culinary experience at a la carte menu from Rumours Café is great for light snacks, ground coffee and ice cream. Guests who would want a little more excitement, snacks and a variety of shisha flavours are at Al Jomaizah Lounge and The Pool Terrace.

Mr. Ferghal Purcell, Chief Executive Officer- HMH, stated, “ Since the end of 2017, is when we took over the property, Our goal for Coral Dubai Al Barsha is to maintain the 5-star standard we offer across all our luxury hotels and to ensure our guest experince the best services at an afforable price. We are confident that this luxury brand with its unique services will contribute to the success of the property.”

Adding to the comment, Mr. Shahzad Butt, General Manager of Coral Dubai Al Barsha, says “ We are excited on the annoucement and with HMH’s hospitality expertise and track record we are optimistic of the successful years ahead.”

Coral Dubai Al Barsha Hotel is a 5-star stunning property designed to meet the needs of both modern business and leisure travelers. It is in the heart of Al Barsha within walking distance from the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. The hotel features 337 rooms and suites all equipped with first-class facilities, three fabulous dining outlets, state-of-the-art meeting rooms and excellent mix of leisure options including a whole floor dedicated to health, fitness, spa and kid’s club as well as a rooftop swimming pool with a spectacular view of Palm Jumeirah.

About HMH

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.

HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.

