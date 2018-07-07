HMC's LifeFlight Service Receives Prestigious EURAMI Reaccreditation

The LifeFlight service provides emergency response medical care to patients in the country when speed is of the highest priority, or when incidents occur in the more remote areas of Qatar. First launched in 2007, the LifeFlight service has become an invaluable part of the Ambulance Service’s overall response mechanisms and currently responds to more than 2,000 emergencies a year.

Doha: Hamad Medical Corporation ( HMC ) has today announced that its air ambulance service, LifeFlight, has been reaccredited by the European Aeromedical Institute (EURAMI) for both adult and pediatric critical care.

“The operation of the LifeFlight service relies on our strong partnership with the Qatar Emiri Air Force, whose skilled pilots work hand-in-hand with our medical teams to ensure this life-saving service runs 24-hours a day, 365 days a year,” added Mr. Morris.

EURAMI is considered a world leader in aeromedical accreditation and only recognizes air ambulance services with the very highest medical protocols and aviation records.

HMC’s LifeFlight service has undergone enormous growth since first launching more than ten years ago. “In the early years of operation, our LifeFlight service was operational only during daylight hours, but in 2011 we expanded the hours of operation to 24 hours a day,” stated Mr. Ali Darwish, Assistant Executive Director of the Ambulance Service.

“In September 2013 we introduced three new helicopters to our LifeFlight fleet. Each of these Agusta Westland 139 helicopters is flown by highly trained pilots from the Qatar Emiri Air Force. They can carry two patients, two medical crew, and two pilots, and are equipped with the latest advanced life support medical equipment,’’ noted Mr. Al Darwish.

EURAMI accreditation is just one of a number of prestigious accreditations held by the Ambulance Service. The service has been successfully accredited three times by the Joint Commission International for quality and safety and also by the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch for the high standard of operations at its Medical Communication Center.

