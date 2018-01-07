HMC Hosts Heidelberg Research Conference Featuring Nobel Prize Winner in Medicine

This is the first research conference between the two organizations and brings together distinguished clinicians, researchers, and academics to provide a rich program, which will focus this year on Gastro-Intestinal (GI) cancer, neuro-oncology, and hematological malignancies, as well as a second track on pediatric cancers and Genomic Newborn Screening.

Doha: Hamad Medical Corporation ( HMC ) and the Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany have collaborated to host the first Doha Heidelberg Research Conference, which will take place from 26 to 27 January, 2018, at the Sheraton Hotel in Doha, Qatar.

“We have built a strong relationship over the years with Heidelberg University Hospital. Many of our physicians have trained in their world-renown facility and we also have their expert consultants visiting Doha to provide specialist care to some of our patients,” added Dr. Al-Kaabi.

Dr. Saad Al-Kaabi, Chairman International Medical Affairs Office, and Conference Chair said: “I am delighted that a long-standing plan to bring such a high-caliber research conference to Qatar has now come to fruition.

The conference brings together clinicians, scientists, researchers, and other stakeholders from different organizations to exchange knowledge and explore new opportunities for clinical and research collaborations. It is open to anyone from within Qatar’s Academic Health System as well as healthcare professionals working in the private sector.

“It’s a special privilege to hear from the eminent Prof. Dr. Harald zur Hausen, who is this year’s keynote speaker. Prof. zur Hausen, the long-time Chair of the Board of the German Cancer Research Centre (DKFZ) and honorary professor at the University of Heidelberg, was awarded the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2008 for his discovery of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause cervical cancer.”

Dr. Al-Kaabi added: “This is a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals in Qatar to meet the individual whose research made it possible to develop a vaccine against cervical cancer, which is the third most common cancer affecting women.”

This conference is recognized as an Accredited Group Learning Activity Category 1 as defined by the Qatar Council for Healthcare Practitioners - Accreditation Department. It is a special learning that provides an ideal platform for doctors, nurses, clinical students, and research academics to share learning, exchange ideas, and promotes professional development. Visit https://www.hamad.qa/EN/All-Events/DHRC2018/Pages/default.aspx to register.

