HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviews DEWA's clean energy project at WFES 2018

Abu Dhabi, UAE: HH Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, accompanied by HE Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy, visited the stand of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES 2018) in Abu Dhabi. HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, briefed His Highness on DEWA’s renewable energy projects that support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy, and provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

His Highness reviewed the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park that DEWA is implementing. The solar park is the largest single-site solar project in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model with a total planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030 and a total investment of AED 50 billion. Upon its completion, the solar park will save approximately 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The 213MW first two phases of the solar park are operational. The 800MW photovoltaic third phase is under construction and a 700MW Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plant is also being developed, which is the largest single-site project of its kind in the world.