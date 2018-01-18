H.H. Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed visits Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island

H.H. Hazza bin Zayed was accompanied by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.E. Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Hajeri, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi as well as top Abu Dhabi government officials.

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today visited Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island’s newest and fully immersive attraction developed by Miral. Spanning over 1.65 million square feet on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, will be the world’s largest indoor theme parks opening summer 2018.

As H.H. Hazza bin Zayed toured Warner. Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the details and descriptions of the development were presented in which the guests can experience six immersive lands such as: Metropolis and Gotham City, inspired by DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains; Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, and Dynamite Gulch, themed after iconic animated brands such as Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera; and Warner Bros. Plaza, reminiscent of old Hollywood, where these seminal characters and stories were originally brought to life.

H.H. Hazza bin Zayed took a closer look at the workflow of the $1 billion theme park that will be home to 29 thrilling rides, entertaining shows and interactive attractions, as well as dining and shopping outlets with a wide collection of merchandise inspired by iconic characters from DC, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera.

As the development’s superstructure and structural steel works were finished entirely, and ride installation was approaching completion, updates on the Warner. Bros. World Abu Dhabi construction was also provided to H.H. Hazza bin Zayed during the tour.

“We are approaching another major milestone for Yas Island, as the development of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi nears completion,” said His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral. “Building on Yas Island’s strong position in the market and maintaining its positive momentum, the park’s opening will further enrich our tourism offering driving visitors from across the world and establishing Abu Dhabi as a leisure and cultural destination of distinction,” he added.

The park’s water tower, inspired by the iconic Warner Bros. water tower in Burbank, California – one of the most recognizable structures in entertainment history since 1927 – has also been completed. The park’s tower stands as one of the tallest structures on Yas Island, weighing more than 300 tons and reaching 61 meters in height.

More than 6,800 specialist engineers, construction workers and craftsmen have been hired to bring the park to life. Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is being developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC Entertainment, to offer a wide range of well-known characters.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is set to meet global, regional and local demand for a top entertainment destination that offers a portfolio of experiences for all ages and tastes, thanks to Abu Dhabi’s world-class travel and tourism infrastructure that supports Yas Island’s expansion of its wide offerings.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will complement Miral’s rapidly expanding portfolio of theme parks on Yas Island. This includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and upcoming attractions such as CLYMB – a groundbreaking indoor climbing and skydiving facility – as well as the next-generation marine theme park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

To access the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi video, please use this link: https://we.tl/cQzz7NdJSI

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi’s creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral’s assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Yas Viceroy. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

About Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi:

When it opens on Yas Island in 2018, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi will be one of the world’s largest indoor theme parks, delivering an unparalleled fan experience. Guests will be transported to six truly immersive lands, including DC’s Metropolis and Gotham City, Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros. Plaza, and enjoy 29 state-of-the-art exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment. From the action and adrenaline-fueled adventures of DC Super Heroes to the wacky and wonderful world of Looney Tunes, this captivating and interactive new experience will bring together some of the world’s most iconic characters and stories under one roof for the first time in the region including: Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman as well as Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry and The Flintstones, among others.

About Warner Bros. Entertainment:

Warner Bros. Entertainment is a global leader in all forms of entertainment and their related businesses across all current and emerging media and platforms. A Time Warner Company, the fully integrated, broad-based studio is home to one of the most successful collections of brands in the world and stands at the forefront of every aspect of the entertainment industry from feature film, television and home entertainment production and worldwide distribution to DVD, digital distribution, animation, comic books, video games, product, and brand licensing, international cinemas and broadcasting.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi (opening 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

