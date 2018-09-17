HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum opens 2018 editions of the Hotel Show, Leisure Show in Dubai

The co-located events will showcase the latest innovations, trends and talks set to impact the region’s growing hospitality and leisure industries, with over 750 local and international suppliers taking part this year. New technology has taken precedence for many exhibitors participating at the Show this year which is evident from a robust number of new technology that is being presented at the event.

DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group inaugurated the 2018 editions of the Hotel Show Dubai and the Leisure Show taking place from 16 th to 18 th September at Dubai World Trade Center.

Some of the key exhibitors at the Show are: Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Company LLC, FDC Interiors, Nespresso, Stelalr USP, MG Hotel Supplies LLC, Tog & Tog, Sanipex Group, Hero Apps, Assa Abloy Group, and SAWA Media to name a few.

Also, grabbing eyeballs at the Show is Dream Master’s AED 375,000 biodegradable mattress made from natural materials like soya, plant fibre, essential oils, with a water foam, a 30 year guarantee and real gold thread work to give it the luxurious final touch. The Italian manufacturer says it takes two months to make a single mattress.

The Hotel Show’s immensely popular Middle East Hospitality Leadership Programme commenced with a keynote interview with Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group discussing how the changing trends in technology are being leveraged to create hospitality assets of the future. Emaar Hospitality Group is the Official Hotel and Hospitality Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Others key speakers that held a captive audience at the Forum today were from leading hospitality brands in the UAE such as: STR Global, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront and Dubai Canal Views, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah, Roda Al Bustan Hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, and Doubletree by Hilton Business Bay.

The Show’s first edition of the highly anticipated Chef’s Table Competition, with Carrefour as exclusive F&B partner, Diversey as the hygiene sponsor, 1765 Gemini as the tabletop sponsor, Churchill as Tableware & Cutlery sponsor, and Stoelzle as Glassware Sponsor got underway with the first three competing teams coming from St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Hilton JBR The Walk, and Madinat Jumeirah.

43 teams from hotels across the UAE battled it out in the first day of eliminations for the 2nd Middle East Housekeeper’s League of Champions sponsored by Restonic along with Diversey, the hygiene partner and Clean Brands the supporting sponsor.

The Leisure Show Dubai, now in its 6th edition, provides a unique opportunity for the growing number of operators of hotels, resorts, gyms, pools, spas and other leisure facilities in the region to do business, network, and learn about current trends. Available at the Matrix Fitness stand is the MATRIX ME Commercial Fitness Report. It reveals key findings like, “The most available type of equipment is cardio equipment, 85.8% of the respondents offer cardiovascular machines to their clients. This is closely followed by strength equipment, which is available in 84.8% of the respondents’ gyms, while Weightlifting equipment is available in almost 70% of the surveyed gyms. Group training follows closely on 4th position, available in 61.2% of the gyms”.

The Hotel Show Dubai and the Leisure Show are taking place at Halls 2 to 8 at Dubai World Trade Center.

