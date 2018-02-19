HE Sultan Al Mansouri launches the Halal Accreditation Service and ESMA interactive global map

United Arab Emirates : HE Sultan Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Emirates authority for Standardisation & metrology ESMA, inaugurated the first interactive Halal map, the first of its kind worldwide, Monday, in Dubai, In an event attended by hundreds of officials, strategic partners, from the UAE and the region and halal experts from around the world. He confirmed that the United Arab Emirates is currently leading the global efforts to assess the size of the Islamic economy sector through a specialized study currently being undertaken by the concerned authorities in the UAE , Will be completed by the end of this year on related sectors, including food commodities, finance and Islamic insurance, as well as the quality and quality of life in the country.

"The UAE is focused on becoming a global leader in the Halal industry and has taken pioneering steps in this field," he said in remarks on the sidelines of the opening of the third session of the International Halal Industry Forum in Dubai. The UAE is aiming to become a major player in the global Halal industry, whether in import, production, manufacturing or re-export. The UAE Central Bank, and obtained the approval of the UAE Cabinet and will deal with all decisions related to the Halal industry, so that this body ensures that the decisions and procedures are in line with the provisions of Islamic law.

