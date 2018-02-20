HE Obaid Humaid Al Tayer meets Vice President and Finance Minister of Switzerland

Dubai: As part of the Ministry of Finance’s efforts to develop the UAE’s network of international relations, HE Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs met with HE Ueli Maurer, Swiss Vice President and Finance Minister, accompanied by his delegation to discuss ways of bilateral cooperation and enhanced strategic partnership and trade exchange. HE Obaid Humaid AL Tayer headed the UAE delegation which included a number of officials and experts from the Ministry of Finance; and HE Ueli Maurer led the Swiss delegation which included Jörg Gasser, State Secretary for International Financial Matters and a number of officials and representatives from entities and private banks in Switzerland.

The meeting was also held in the presence of representatives from UAE regulatory authorities including HE Mohammed Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Governor of the UAE Central Bank ; Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Commodities Authority; HE Ibrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Director General of the Insurance Authority; Thomas Hirschi, Executive Director of Banking and Insurance at ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority; Pinaki Aich, Vice President of Group Strategy at DIFC Authority, and representatives from the UAE Central Bank , FAB, Mashreq Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Commerical Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank. HE Obaid Humaid Al Tayer welcomed the Swiss Delegation, highlighting the positive impacts of such meetings in strengthening cooperative relations between the two parties and supporting future planning; specifically that Swiss companies, banks and financial institutions have an established presence in the UAE, due to its status as a major regional financial centre and the country’s attractive investment climate.

